Determination and frustration.
Those may be the two words that best describe the experience of local school boards and administrators this summer as they try to piece together a plan for students to return to the classroom this fall.
Schools were shut down in mid-March when the COVID-19 pandemic began to assert itself in the area, and students spent the rest of the 2019-20 school year engaged in digital distance learning.
When Lawrence County entered the green phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s coronavirus recovery plan, schools began to make plans to enable students to safely return this fall.
However, there has not been a consensus on the best way to accomplish that, with federal and state guidelines in a near constant state of flux.
“It’s very difficult to hit a moving target,” said Len Rich, superintendent of the Laure School District and director of the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center.
Joe Mancini, who just resigned as superintendent of the Ellwood City Area School District, agreed.
“They keep changing the rules in the eighth inning,” Mancini said. “It’s hard to keep parents informed and all the stakeholders at this time.”
Thus far, only the Shenango Area School District has unveiled a plan for reopening. Union is scheduled to vote on a plan this week, and until that time, Superintendent Dr. Michael Ross declined to speculate on a plan.
“I don’t have anything definitive to report at this time,” he said. “We have been and will continue to work with various stakeholders … to develop the plan.”
What have the other districts been discussing? Following is a school-by-school summary.
SHENANGO
In its Phased School Reopening Health and Safety Plan presented last week by superintendent Dr. Michael Schreck, the district said that as long as the county remains in the green phase, all students will return to school with certain accommodations, such as an additional, fourth lunch period, no field trips and no or reduced assemblies.
If the county returns to the yellow phase, district families will have the option to participate in remote learning. Teachers would video classes and use online platforms to assign and collect classwork, homework and tests.
Families who do not feel comfortable sending their child to school — regardless of the phase — will be encouraged by the district to enroll their child in Shenango cyber-school for at least one semester.
Other highlights include:
•Face coverings are mandatory, per Gov. Tom Wolf’s order.
•Elementary students will need to stay with their own class during recess.
•Buses will be sanitized before and after runs. Students will be encouraged to sit as separately as possible.
•Classrooms will be cleaned daily and water fountains cleaned hourly.
•Parents will monitor their child’s temperature and staff will self-screen. Both will follow stay-at-home guidelines. If a student or staff member exhibits symptoms, he or she will be isolated in the nursing area. Those who test positive will be allowed to return 10 days after the onset, if there have been three fever-free days and improving symptoms.
MOHAWK
The Mohawk Area School District has yet to pass its plan for reopening, but superintendent Dr. Michael Leitera said it views education as a “continuum.”
“The district is working on optimizing and personalizing each student’s education, and this will require some significant changes in our operations,” he said. “This continuum includes options for all parents.”
Three educational options are being considered — in-person, remote and blended.
“In the very near future, we will have a detailed description of each of these programs and more complete pathways for coming back to school,” he said. “Our sense of urgency is high, but so is our commitment to providing the best possible educational opportunities to the students.”
The most important thing, Leitera said, is that the district be prepared for any eventuality that state guidelines may dictate.
“We have plans for a more traditional entry, with obvious mitigation strategies based on the guidance,” he said. “If there is a more limiting guidance in place, we will have hybrid and fully cyber schedules as well.”
The district task force, Leitera said, adhered to COVID-19 guidelines and recommendations from local, state and federal health offices while also drafting its operations, logistics and teaching plans.
LAUREL | LCCTC
Leonard Rich, Laurel School District superintendent and director of the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center, said masks will not be required at either school.
In the classroom, there will be no major changes at Laurel besides the availability of sanitizer and the daily cleaning of chairs and surfaces. Buses will be cleaned twice daily and the cafeteria will be cleaned after every lunch period.
At vo-tech, Rich asked his teachers to research what their industry was doing relative to COVID-19. That means, for example, nursing classes will have students wearing masks or shields, trying to resemble hospital work as much as possible. In the classroom, students will be as spread out as possible.
“Everyone knows (Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine’s) order,” Rich said. “If students aren’t wearing a mask we’ll assume it’s due to a medical condition protected by HIPAA and we’re not allowed to ask.”
ELLWOOD CITY
The Ellwood City Area School District is looking at modified scheduling from the outset, on the premise that it will be easier to start that way than to have to switch from a normal school day midway through the year.
One proposal would have students split into two groups and attending classes twice a week in the building and twice virtually from home, with Wednesday set aside as a deep-cleaning day. Another option would have one group go to class three days a week one week and two days the next week, with deep-cleaning on the weekend.
Another issue is masks, former superintendent Joe Mancini said.
“We feel the majority of our parents need their kids back in school, but they don’t want them wearing masks all day,” Mancini said. “That puts us in a bind.”
WILMINGTON
The Wilmington Area School District also is scheduled to vote on a back-to-school plan this week.
The district is still considering various plans, superintendent Dr. Jeff Matty said, depending on what phase the county is in and what the virus situation is like when students are due to return to school.
“We can go to a hybrid situation where some kids go, some don’t, and they have a way to go asynchronous online — online learning in their own time — at home. There also will be a ‘synchronous’ option where there will be a set online learning time with teachers.
“If we decide to go with the hybrid when half go one week and half the next week, the other week you’d be online, ‘synchronously.’ We’ll offer all three of those options. That’s the goal we have. We will separate it by families, so we can try to get siblings in school on the same weeks.”
As far as making sure kids who are in the building remain safe while they are there, the district has gathered a variety of input, Matty said, including from nurses and stakeholders, while also conducting online meetings similar to town halls that involved teachers, the athletic director and other key people.
“You try to take in as much information as you can and screen it,” he said, adding that the district also conducted a survey among the faculty.
“One nice thing about Wilmington is that you have faculty who also are parents,” he said. “It’s a good way to get different information.”
Matty believes the decisions districts are making could change based on the county’s incidence numbers of the virus.
“The lack of distinction between yellow and green is the biggest problem for districts,” he said.
“Some counties are going into more restrictive guidelines for restaurants. How will that affect schools? I think the biggest information gap is really giving us solid and strong guidelines on what to do when you have actual cases.”
NESHANNOCK
Dr. Terence Meehan, superintendent of the Neshannock Township School District, commented, “We are looking closely at all options for return to the classroom, while monitoring the status and trends of the situation, locally (western Pennsylvania) and nationally.”
The district has several reopening plan drafts developed and has committees established to discuss the many details associated at each of the district’s schools, along with the associated support services.
Meehan pointed out that Neshannock’s nurses and administrators maintain close review of all guidelines that are published by the CDC and the Department of Education.
“These guidelines will be the cornerstone of our plans,” he said, adding, “I am hopeful there will soon be stability in the directives from all agencies that guide us through this process. However, I realize the instability of the situation and the intensity of the decisions that are made at the state level.”
NEW CASTLE
New Castle superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said the district is planning for two options for students and families during the green phase.
The first option is to return to the classrooms with safety precautions derived from the Centers for Disease Control recommendations.
The second option is to offer the district’s New Castle Cyber Program, a partnership with Edgenuity and highly qualified Pennsylvania teachers.
DeBlasio said it is the New Castle district’s goal to be transparent with all information and guidelines it receives.
“To make the best decisions within the CDC guidelines, we believe that all stakeholders must be part of the decision-making process, for the safety and well-being of our students,” she said.
The district therefore has taken the measures to communicate information and planning by doing the following: sending letters to parents/guardians, continuously updating information on school district website, holding administrative meetings and attending state and local level webinars for continued updates.
The district also has formed a task force composed of school board members, administrators, faculty and staff, parents, medical professionals and community law enforcement to examine the guidelines and help make recommendations, she said.
