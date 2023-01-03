Despite high inflation throughout 2022, the vast majority of municipalities in Lawrence County will not raise property taxes for residents in 2023.
Twenty-five municipalities, plus the county government itself, have agreed not to raise property tax rates for the new year.
However, that does not mean all residents will have their taxes remain stagnant.
New Castle Business Administrator and Chief Financial Officer Stephanie DiCarlo said since Lawrence County recently completed its new assessments for properties, those properties assessed higher or lower than before will pay higher or lower taxes, respectively.
The tax rate for the county and the municipalities are what is charged for all the residents as a whole.
The lone municipality to raise its property tax rate is Union Township, which raised its millage rate from 4.05 to 5.55 mills.
Union Township Supervisor Robert Eckert said the tax increase is due to rising insurance and health care costs, as well as fuel and utilities prices.
“Inflation finally caught up to us,” Eckert said.
Eckert said the average home in Union is assessed at between $40,000 to $50,000, with those homeowners to expect a $50 a year increase in taxes.
Washington Township Secretary/Treasurer Kari Bucker said the tax rate will be determined at the supervisors’ reorganizational meeting Tuesday.
Neshannock Township Supervisor Leslie S. Bucci added there will be a 0.2-mill increase in the township road tax because of costs for asphalt, gasoline, diesel fuel and supplies. For the average home assessed at $258,000, the increase will amount to about $4.30 per month or $51 per year, with those with an assessed property value of $100,000 to pay an increase of about $20 per year.
Taylor Township residents will pay $25 more per month in their sewage bills, according to township tax collector Andrew Senchak.
Some municipalities added an additional tax for residents.
Ellwood City’s borough council added a one-mill tax to pay for advanced life support services through the Ellwood City Fire Department. The tax was approved via a referendum question during the Nov. 8 election, with the ALS program to allow certified paramedics to administer IVs, medications, intubations and other life-saving measures within minutes of someone dialing 911 before an ambulance arrives.
Wilmington Township is adding a $52 local service tax, with portions from the tax to go toward the Wilmington Area School District, the township and emergency services.
The township was one of the last municipalities in the county to adopt a local service tax.
Hickory Township will be increasing its light tax for approximately 30 homes from $0.70 to $1.40 for improved lighting per foot and from $0.25 to $0.35 for non-improved lighting per foot.
Since the Ellwood City Area School District adopted a $10 per capita tax in 2022,
Ellport Borough and Perry Township adopted ordinances to allow the borough and township to take $5 from the tax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.