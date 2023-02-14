Most City of New Castle employees will see a two-percent annual raise after city council approved collective bargaining agreements with the different labor unions.
The agreements with the Laborers’ International Union of North America Local Union No. 964 represents the public works and recreation department and the city clerical department.
Public works
The public works department, with its 21 employees, has a two-year agreement in place from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2025,
In 2023, all employees received a $2 hourly raise. In 2024, all employees will receive a two-percent raise, plus a one-time $1,000 bonus. All employees will receive a four-percent raise in 2025. The agreement states with the exception of snow removal and unforeseen weather-related emergencies, shift and schedule changes require a 72-hour notice.
Clerical
The clerical department’s four-year agreement runs through Dec. 31, 2027. All eight employees received a two-percent raise, plus a one-time bonus of $1,000 each year of the contract, plus raises of two-, four-, three- and three-percent during the life of the contract. Employees currently receiving longevity will remain frozen at the current level, while those not will receive longevity of $1,000 per year after they have been employed for five years.
Employees may schedule a vacation upon 24-hour advance notice subject to approval, and all employees earn catastrophic sick leave.
Fire and police
The city has tentatively agreed on a five-year contract with the International Association of Firefighters Local 160, which represents the 20 full-time firefighters at the New Castle Fire Department.
Solicitor Ted Saad said he is reviewing the proposed language for the agreement, and once any language discrepancies are resolved, it will be voted on by council for formal approval.
Saad also said negotiations are still ongoing and confidential between the city and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 21, which represents the 37 full-time officers of the New Castle Police Department.
Wages up across the board
In a Jan. 9 letter, the city’s Act 47 coordinators, through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, said the city’s adopted 2023 budget complies with the city’s 2020 amended exit plan.
New Castle has a deadline of February 2024 to exit Act 47 distressed city status, which it has been in since 2007.
As part of the budget, annual salaries for most of the city’s employees rose 2% for 2023.
These listed employees and salaries make up those with the two percent salary increases.
Salaries were set for the city’s clerk/stenographer/word processing assistant ($28,109.01), the chief financial officer ($99,470.43), the finance/payroll assistant ($28,370.88), the accounts payable clerk ($45,864.10), the administrative assistant ($39,353), treasurer clerks hired after Jan. 1, 2007, ($57,923.90), treasurer clerks hired before Jan. 1, 2007 ($45,704.35), city solicitor ($66,349.89), legal assistant ($28,109.01), assistant solicitor ($30,600) and the city hall custodial worker ($27,547.26).
Police Chief Robert Salem will make $89,791.17 and fire Chief Mike Kobbe will make $78,556.98. The assistant fire chief, lieutenant and other full-time firefighters will see a one-percent wage increase this year, while part-time firefighters make $14.32 an hour.
The code enforcement records clerk will make $44,277.33, while salaries were set for zoning officer ($51,303.45), public works director ($62,080.67), the public works watch/dispatcher ($47,716.91) and the municipal garage mechanical repair ($102,126.18).
Other salaries were set for equipment operators ($95,954.41), truck drivers ($96,101.98), lead grass cutter ($32,017.08), laborers ($200,825), sweeper operator ($52,888.12), striper and sign operator ($48,181.22), chief electrician ($51,045.70), electrical maintenance worker ($30,160), parking supervisor ($5,975.46), recreation laborer ($25,459.20), recreation carpenter ($36,354.44), recreation mechanical equipment repair person ($51,063.09), Sylvan Heights Golf Course superintendent ($41,720.04) and pro shop manager ($43,350).
School crossing guards will make $12 an hour, up from $9.26 in 2022. A new assistant zoning officer position was created in the budget that calls for a $35,000 salary.
