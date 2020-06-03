The result of the highest-profile contest on the Pennsylvania Primary Election ballot Tuesday was a foregone conclusion: President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, uncontested for their party’s nominations, both won their primary Tuesday in Pennsylvania.
Candidates seeking offices that represent Lawrence County residents also were unopposed in their respective races. Their statewide votes received are as follows. County totals are in parentheses.
U.S. President
Democrat — Joseph Biden 561,552 (6,329); Bernie Sanders 136,169 (1,167); Tulsi Gabbard 27,077 (354)
Republication — Donald Trump 758,515 (7,968); Roque DeLaFuente 10,665 (87); William Weld 33,417 (248)
Pennsylvania Attorney General
Democrat — Josh Shapiro 645,208 (7,792)
Republican — Heather Heidelbaugh 729,765 (7,655)
Pennsylvania Auditor General
Democrat — Michael Lab 229,196 (5,795); Niolofer Ahmad 203,471 (891); Christina Hartman 87,669 (657), Harry Conklin 66743 (22); Tracie Fountain 57,979 (249); Rose Marie Davis 49,079 (256)
Republican — Timothy DeFoor 721,270 (7,525)
Pennsylvania Treasurer
Democrat — Joseph Torsella 623,517 (7,514)
Republican — Stacy Garrity 724,883 (7,595)
U.S. Representative, 16th District
Democrat — Kristy Gnibus 34,430 (7,409)
Republican — Mike Kelly 51,548 (8,044)
State Senator, 47th District
Democrat — Stephen J. Krizan III 14,475 (7,353)
Republican – Elder A. Vogel Jr. 19,325 (8,071)
State Representative, 9th District
Democrat — Chris Sainato 5,624 (5,624)
Republican — Lynne Ryan 4,643 (4,643)
State Representative, 10th District
Democrat — Kolbe Cole 3,789 (2,064)
Republican — Aaron Bernstine 4,908 (2,730)
State Representative, 17th District
Democrat — No declared candidate
Republican — Parke Wentling 3,674 (443)
Democratic National Convention delegate:
Ron DiNicola 28,197 (6,027)
Angela Valvano 14,564 (3,324)
Rebecca Pruveadenti 13,247 (2,803)
Margaret Taylor 13,227 (2,888)
Jordan Lander 12,601 (2,596)
Dane Winkler 10,947 (2,258)
Alternate Delegate, 16th District
Bryan M. Pietrzak 24,997 (5,732)
Republican National Convention Delegate
Tim Butler 27,279 (3,889)
Thomas W. King III 20,771 (2,195)
John Grenci 16,753 (1,732)
Lynne Ryan 13,574 (3,179)
Caroline Kyne 12,638 (1,640)
Linda Pezzino 11,547 (1,659)
Mary Kaye Soriano 10,358 (1,565)
Gale E. Measel, 9,322 (4,117)
Alternative Republican Convention delegate
John Grenci 33,498 (4,824)
Ann Coleman 29,554 (4,555)
Sheila Fitzgerald Sterrett 27,103 (3,969)
