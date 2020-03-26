Most businesses complying with state orders

Non-life-sustaining businesses he has seen in the city have been compliant with Gov. Tom Wolf's shutdown order, according to New Castle health officer Patrick McGuire.
"Everybody's still complying. However, social distancing is an issue," McGuire said, of how local businesses are complying with regulations imposed with the spread of the coronavirus.
An exception to the rules was the Park Avenue playground, where about 40 school-aged children were playing at Tuesday. The New Castle police had to disperse the crowd, McGuire said.
Police Chief Bobby Salem explained the police found there were too many people there not practicing social distancing
"We had to break it up a little, because there were so many people in such a gathered area," he said. "There were quite a few kids up there."
He said the police did not close the playground, because the state has not mandated that playgrounds be closed, but no close-contact sports are allowed.
"The order isn't to close playgrounds, it's to avoid close-contact sports," he said.
Businesses that have remained open, such as restaurants, McGuire said, also have difficulty maintaining distancing.
"Businesses must still — even if they're allowed to be open— maintain social distancing," he said, "which is a challenge at a few of the places, so we're working on that."
Some restaurants have gone so far as to place lines on the floor that people are not allowed to cross, in order to keep far enough away from each other.
McGuire emphasized that business owners should be checking employees for fever and cough before they begin working.
He has also had complaints of restaurants not using proper precautions, but investigations of those have turned out to be unfounded.
"The community's very concerned and being cautious, which is perfectly fine, with everything going on," he said.
He emphasized that employees who work with food must wear gloves when dealing with ready-to-eat food.
Establishments such as nursing homes are overseen by the Pennsylvania Department of Health for compliance.
"Everybody in the community needs to realize the importance of not spreading this virus any further," McGuire emphasized.
McGuire added he has been working collaboratively with New Castle City Council, Mayor Chris Frye, Fire Chief Mike Kobbe, Salem and other city employees in an effort to keep city residents safe.
Salem said the city police visited several retail businesses in town that were open Saturday before the governor's order went into effect, and they were told they would have to close by Monday.
"Since Monday, they've all been pretty good about staying closed," he said.
Some places have filed for exemptions, but it is unclear whether they have to remain closed until an exemption is granted or not, and there has been no direction about that, Salem said.
"People just need to continue doing social distancing and make it a priority," McGuire said.
Union Township police Chief Mark Julian said his department has not had to shut down any businesses or issue any warnings, because everyone seems to be in compliance.
Likewise, Neshannock Township, which also has multiple bars, restaurants and other businesses, also has seen everyone complying with the state orders, said John Rand, township officer in charge.
Anyone who knows of any businesses not complying with the governor's orders under the existing coronavirus mandates should call their local police department in their municipalities, or the state police, to report them. The nonemergency number for police is (724) 656-9300.
People should not call the 911 number unless it is an emergency.
