The Lawrence County commissioners are upping their advice to county employees and the public, to stay safe and take precautions as COVID-19 continues its upward tick.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd pointed out at their meeting Tuesday that in October, Lawrence County had more than 300 cases reported. In November, that had grown to more than 1,200 cases of the potentially deadly virus. In November, 33 COVID-19 deaths were reported, accounting for nearly half of the county’s total of 68.
“We’re seeing more people becoming more seriously ill and die from this disease,” Boyd said. He advised people to limit their exposure to others, stay six feet or more away from people in the grocery stores and elsewhere, and use appropriate precautions such as wearing masks and sanitizing.
“We got over the Thanksgiving holiday, and the spread of COVID is about to get worse, much worse,” Boyd said. “We’re seeing a tremendous amount of community spread and UPMC Jameson having an influx of COVID patients.”
He noted that the hospital is using ventilators more than in the previous months.
“While a vaccine is coming, it’s going to be the most brutal winter that Lawrence County has ever faced,” he predicts.
The commissioners, in a 2-0 vote, approved the transfer of $100,294 from the county’s COVID fund for purchasing equipment to make sure the employees in all of the county departments have work-from-home capabilities. Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel did not attend the meeting for personal reasons.
The commissioners and courts earlier last month restricted public access to the courthouse and related buildings in response to several cases of the virus having been reported within various departments and in the courts.
“The courthouse is not closed,” Commissioner Dan Vogler emphasized Tuesday.
“The courthouse is open, but in a manner where we’re trying our level best to minimize the risk to the public and the people who work here.”
That coincides with the emergency court order implemented in the courts, Vogler said. Otherwise, there is limited access to courthouse departments, the spacing out of people and the staggering of work hours in various offices so people are not close to one another, Vogler said.
“If a member of the public needs to conduct business at the courthouse, we request that if you know the office where you need, call them and schedule an appointment to see them so they’re not overwhelmed with a large group at any given time,” Vogler said. “We’re doing this for everybody’s safety and well being. If you can do it over the phone or by email, that’s even better, because that reduces the exposure,” he said.
Boyd pointed out that most of the row officers are requiring people to make appointments, to minimize traffic in the courthouse to make sure the appropriate staff member is there. The sheriff is checking everybody at the door to make sure they have appointments or know where they need to go, he added.
“It appears to be working,” Vogler said. “Yesterday and today, I’m noticing a lot fewer people. It’s fairly quiet and that’s what we’re hoping for. I think people are being mindful and respectful of it.”
