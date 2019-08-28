PITTSBURGH (AP) — A judge has dismissed most of the latest appeal arguments by a former University of Pittsburgh medical researcher in what prosecutors said was the cyanide poisoning death of his wife in 2013.
But Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey Manning said 69-year-old Robert Ferrante is due a hearing on whether his previous attorneys erred in withdrawing a request to have his case heard by a jury chosen from outside Allegheny County. He also on Tuesday sought expanded arguments on other issues.
The defense has been seeking a new trial for Ferrante, who was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole in the April 2013 death of 41-year-old Dr. Autumn Klein. Prosecutors say he put cyanide in her energy drink, which text messages show he urged her to drink.
