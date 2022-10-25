A West Side man is in custody following a reported shootout and an all-morning standoff with police.
Gunfire broke out shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday when New Castle police and federal agents went to arrest 35-year-old Dana Wiley of Altman Road on an active warrant. Wiley reportedly fired his gun at a New Castle officer and the officer returned fire, but neither the suspect nor the officer were hit.
Wiley then reportedly barricaded himself into an apartment at Harbor Heights with his gun, and police from multiple jurisdictions and federal agents were in a standoff with him for a few hours, trying to get him to come out.
Police Chief Bobby Salem said the police introduced chemical agents into the house and Wiley ultimately threw his gun out of the window. He finally surrendered through negotiations via telephone, Salem said.
The police had gone to his apartment to serve a warrant for his arrest for a minor offense, and federal agents were on their way to question him about recent threats that he reportedly had posted in a video on Facebook against local and state authorities and Secret Service protectees, Salem said. He noted Wiley was holding a gun in the video, and he is a felon who is not allowed to possess a gun.
Salem said the New Castle police are turning the case over to state police, who are now handling the criminal investigation and will likely file charges against Wiley in the incident.
This was not the first Facebook threat incident that Wiley reportedly initiated.
A criminal complaint that New Castle police had filed against him in September 2020 — after he had been released from several years in prison — states he posted threats on Facebook against the president, who at the time was Donald Trump. The police contacted Wiley and Wiley turned his gun, an unloaded .38 special, over to Secret Service Agents who met him at the city station. According to the complaint, a Secret Service agent had contacted New Castle police, alleging Wiley was threatening the former president and was said to have been in possession of a gun.
Because he had a felony record and was not allowed to possess a gun, Wiley was charged with prohibited possession of a firearm, in connection with reported threat. That charge is pending trial in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas.
Wiley recently was charged in July with terroristic threats, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct for an incident that occurred on April 22, and those charges are still pending. That incident involved his reportedly threatening a state parole agent, then struggling with officers as they tried to arrest him. His preliminary hearing on those charges is set for Nov. 17 in central Court.
No charges have been filed yet in connection with Tuesday's incident. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
