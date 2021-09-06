Octavia Tokley, standing right, along with her mother-in-law, Ikelyn; 21-year-old stepdaughter Tamaira; 12-year-old stepson Xavier Sunday; and daughter Amethyst, 5, display a portrait of Erin ‘Toke’ Tokley, a Philadelphia cop who died from COVID-19 in March. Tokley was scheduled to be vaccinated on March 11 – which turned out to be his funeral.