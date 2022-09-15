There’s a garden growing at Chewton Christian Church.
And that’s not the only thing.
About the same time that Faith Watson was inspired to create a Garden of Hope next to the 146-year-old congregation’s 97-year-old building on Oswald Street, the church also filled its empty pastor position with the Rev. Tom Litzenberg. Now, a renewed sense of purpose has joined the garden in blossoming.
“We used to have a lot of different programs here, and COVID killed most of it,” said longtime member Bill Huffman, a Chewton resident whose grandfather helped to build the church in 1925. “We’re trying to get that back again so we can be noticeable in the community.
“We do trunk-or-treat for Halloween in the parking lot. We used to do a living Nativity out here; we’re going to get back to that at Christmas time. and we’re trying to get the young people really involved again. We’ve got two ladies who are going to have a youth ministry with our young kids and try to build that back up.”
Litzenberg, a 2012 Laurel High graduate, earned a bachelor’s degree on 2016 at Liberty University and later added a master’s from Biola University.
In between, he returned to Lawrence County and accepted a job as an educator at Laurel Elementary School. He continued to search for a ministry, position, though, and accepted the job at Chewton earlier this summer on a part-time basis.
“So far, it’s been great,” he said. “I’ve loved getting into a small church that’s trying to grow; that’s trying to move forward. The numbers have probably doubled or gone up at least one-and-a-half times since I started there.
“I’m not saying that’s because of me, but I think they lacked consistency for a long time, so I think having somebody there week after week is going to be a good thing moving forward.”
Inside the building, the congregation is redoing its sound system and adding wall-mounted monitors on which to display the lyrics to hymns and worship songs, as well as the text of Scripture from which Litzenberg’s sermons are taken.
One of Litzenberg’s priorities is to launch a small-group ministry in the hope that people who might be hesitant to walk into a Sunday service without knowing anyone might be more comfortable receiving an invitation from a friend to a Bible study.
The church also puts its Sunday services live on Facebook to give it an even broader outreach, and according to Huffman, word seems to be getting out.
“We’ve got a pretty spread out congregation,” he said of the approximately 40 folks who attend each Sunday. “There are probably more people that come from out of Chewton than there are that come from Chewton. “We’ve got people from Ohio coming over.”
Litzenberg believes Facebook may be a part of that, but added, “I think mostly it’s been families that have told other families and it’s kind of spread that way.”
Word of mouth, though, isn’t always spread solely by mouth. Sometimes the eyes have it.
Earlier this summer, Chewton residents couldn’t have missed seeing the bicycle parade of youngsters taking part in a joint safety program between the church and the volunteer fire department.
Just over a week ago, a Little Free Library popped up in the church parking lot, open to anyone to take or leave books. They can even take a few moments to see if a book they select interests them by having a seat on the bench in Watson’s Garden of Prayer.
“I have an affinity for the earth,” she said. “I’ve been playing in the dirt since I was three, and I’m not going to stop now. That (the garden) was just kind of my wish. I guess the Lord put it in my mind and provided the opportunity and the help.”
Work on the garden began in May, Watson said, with Bill Hollencamp doing the initial tilling, digging, fertilizing and mulching. Bob Romano, who cuts the church’s grass, also takes care of watering the garden.
Watson, though, did the planting and continues to care for the flowers and plants. The garden includes delphinium, catmint, petunias, lillies and a butterfly bush.
“I planted the butterfly bush (behind the bench) because butterflies are a symbol of the resurrection,” Watson said. “And the lilies — Christ was called the Lily of the Valley.”
Before long, she’ll be adding some fall mums and putting in some spring bulbs.
“If you come to a service, you’ll see that the people here really have a heart for their little town of Chewton and improving it,” said Litzenberg, adding that he plans to have a community Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 23 following a Thanksgiving Eve service.
“Faith’s efforts with the gardens and the little library are indicative of that. We want to make Chewton a better place, and we want to move out from Chewton to the larger community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.