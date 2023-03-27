Jason DiSalvatore spent the weekend and Monday covering up storm-damaged buildings, including the Car Connection where strong winds tore off part of the Union Township dealerships’s metal roof.
DiSalvatore, the owner of NEXTGEN Roofing in New Castle, by mid-afternoon Monday had received 31 calls for repairs.
“That’s typical for a storm like this,” DiSalvatore said. “And unfortunately we had to delay until (Tuesday) morning due to the weather,” referring to Monday’s rain.
He started getting calls after Saturday’s wind gusts knocked down trees, resulting in 9,700 Penn Power customers in Lawrence County losing electricity, utility spokesman Todd Meyers said Monday. As of mid-day Monday, 953 remained without power. All are expected to have electricity returned by 11 p.m. Tuesday, Myers said.
In neighboring Mercer County, 26,000 lost power from the storms; 4,300 remained without as of mid-Monday.
Of Penn Power’s 160,000 customers in the region, 55,000 lost power including 16,000 in Allegheny County, Meyers said. The utility contracted with 273 companies with chainsaws and bucket trucks and brought in 230 line workers in addition to 74 line workers from other First Energy, Meyers said.
Penn Power is one of 10 FirstEnergy distribution companies in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions with more than 269,000 miles of distribution lines.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh did not have wind-speed gusts for Lawrence County, but did receive a report nearby Grove City experienced gusts of up to 58 mph at 3:15 p.m. Saturday, meteorologist Lee Henricks said.
Also, a gust of 55 mph was reported at 3:20 p.m. where interstates 79 and 80 intersect in Mercer County, Henricks said.
The weather service relies on volunteers with wind-speed equipment to detect gusts.
“We do not issue equipment because it constantly needs re-calibrated,” he said. “We are trying to build a network of volunteers.”
DiSalvatore said he’s looked at homes with missing shingles and torn off metal roof panels.
“I have calls everywhere from Lawrence and Mercer counties and Boardman, Ohio,” he said. “I have friends in the business who have been removing trees.”
Jeff Malizia, general manager for the Car Connection, said the winds pealed back the building’s roof at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday. Malizia has heard damages could be $50,000.
