HARRISBURG — The state Department of Labor and Industry said Monday more than 500,000 people who filed first-time unemployment claims have already been approved for benefits.
In addition, in the “next few days” the state expects to announce how it will begin adding the $600 weekly benefit included in the federal stimulus plan that will more than double jobless claim benefits.
By the end of last week, more than 1 million people had filed initial claims for unemployment in the three weeks since businesses across the state were forced to close their doors as part of the state’s effort to flatten the curve of the spread of coronavirus in Pennsylvania.
“We are blown out of the water by the number of claims,” said Susan Dickinson, director of unemployment policy for the Department of Labor and Industry.
Secretary of Labor and Industry Jerry Oleksiak said that before the coronavirus outbreak, the most initial claims on record was 61,000 in January 2010.
There were 378,900 initial claims for unemployment in the first week after Gov. Tom Wolf ordered businesses to shutdown.
That was followed by 405,879 initial jobless claims in the second week, from March 22-28;
And another 283,714 during the week of March 29-April 4.
Sunday, another 65,560 people filed initial claims.
In all, there were 1.13 million initial claims.
Of those, 540,000 folks have been approved, Oleksiak said. He added that while he’s pleased with the number of claims that have been processed, there’s still a lot of work.
“No one’s patting themselves on the back,” he said.
Oleksiak said Labor and Industry has added 18 people from the Office of Inspector General to temporarily help respond to calls, retirees are being brought back to work to help and the department is in the process of hiring 100 new staff members.
In addition, the department has begun testing artificial intelligence through IBM’s Watson computer system, to automatically respond to frequently asked questions from people trying to navigate the unemployment compensation system, Oleksiak said.
Later this week, the agency will have more good news because the state should be ready to begin passing along $600 a week in jobless benefits funded by the federal coronavirus stimulus, Dickinson said.
The federal stimulus provides $600 a week in extra unemployment compensation for workers between April 4 and the end of July.
The maximum weekly benefit in Pennsylvania is $573. Everyone who gets unemployment during that four-month period will get the same added $600 a week, regardless of how much their state unemployment benefit is, Dickinson said.
Dickinson said that people calling the unemployment phone lines have been having tremendous difficulty getting through due to the tremendous number of people seeking to use the system.
She said that agency staff have been urging people to file their claims online.
Oleksiak said that the agency had an outage last Monday on the portion of the website used by people fling recurring claims for unemployment, but the website has not any outages in serving the flood of people filing new claims.
Dickinson said that beginning on Saturday, the unemployment claims website was updated so that people can file their claims on their smartphones, as well.
She added that if a person repeatedly struggles to get through to file a claim, the agency won’t hold it against them.
“We will backdate their application. We will make sure that they get the benefits they’re entitled to,” she said.
