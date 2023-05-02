Despite the rain, more than 500 children attended the 31st annual Lawrence County YMCA Healthy Kids Day on Saturday.
“This is one of our favorite events,” said Y Membership and Marketing Director McKenzie Kobbe. “It’s a free, fun day for everybody to hang out.”
Healthy Kids Day is a national initiative to improve the health and well-being of kids and families by hosting free community events to promote healthy and active bodies and minds throughout the summer months and beyond.
The event featured different activities for children, including children’s games, a chance to see and climb into a New Castle Fire Department truck and creating their own crafts from Arts & Education at the Hoyt.
The event took place outside the main YMCA campus on West Washington Street, while the theme of the event was dinosaurs.
“It was a fun theme. Kids love dinosaurs, especially in our childcare,” Kobbe said.
Kobbe said she enjoys seeing children and their families having a good time at the event, while noting this event serves as a kickoff to the Y’s summer activities and programs.
