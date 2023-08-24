The dash plaques for the 14th Annual “Memories” Cruise on Sunday will feature a red Corvette in memory of Betty Stoner.
A nurse, Betty’s husband, Bob Stoner, at one time had given her a 2001 red Corvette.
“It’s what she wanted,” said Stoner, who organizes the “Memories” Cruise with Phil Sunseri of New Castle and Rich Capone of New Wilmington, all members of the Rapid Tappets Car Club.
“She was proud (of that car) and very active in the (car) show,” said Stoner, a First Energy retiree. “She helped us a lot under the tent and with the organization of the show.”
Diagnosed with cancer about a month after last year’s “Memories” Cruise, Betty passed in February. She was 74 and married to her husband for 51 years.
“It’s gonna be an emotional day for me,” the 75-year-old said about this year’s car show. “It’s just something I have to do.”
Billed as New Castle’s largest annual event, more than 500 antique and classic vehicles are expected, Sunseri said. Part of the downtown will be blocked off to park vehicles.
“They come from everywhere,” said the 84-year-old owner of a 1957 Oldsmobile 88 Holiday and 1949 Chevrolet Deluxe.
The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and feature music at Riverwalk Park with The Dorals from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., The Gem-Tones from 3 to 5 p.m. and Jimmie Ross and the Jaggerz from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be door prizes, a 50-50 raffle, food, a chance auction, craft vendors and T-shirts for sale for $15.
The event got its start 16 years ago.
“The first year, it rained all day,” said Sunseri, owner of Phil Sunseri’s Barber Shop on North Street. “After that, we haven’t had too many rainy days.”
The passing of Sunseri’s daughter in 2018 and the onset of COVID-19 in 2020 preempted the event those two years.
Stoner and Carbone helped Sunseri revive the car cruise.
“I like old cars and I like the music and the atmosphere,” Stoner said. “It’s a fun-filled day if you’re a car enthusiast.”
Retired from Blair Strip Steel, Carbone will take his 1937 Plymouth Coupe to the cruise-in.
“Hopefully the weather is good,” the 74-year-old said. “We’ve got three good bands and everything is free.”
The first 200 drivers to enter vehicles will receive dash plaques.
Car show sponsors include Hovis Auto and Supply, Reed Oil Co. and McClymonds Supply & Transits.
T-shirt sponsors are Dubois Battery, Noga Ambulance, Phil Fitts Ford, Ben Bissett Chevrolet, MD Landscaping and Lawncare, Preston Auto Group and Uneeda Tire.
