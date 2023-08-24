New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Hot. High around 85F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.