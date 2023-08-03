Sisters-in-law Sheryl Ligo and Sue Shearer grew up in the New Wilmington countryside playing in creeks and riding bikes.
Today, their grandchildren also have Marti Park in Wilmington Township, which includes trails, playgrounds, soccer fields, pavilions and restrooms.
“It’s fantastic,” Ligo said Tuesday while sharing a swing with her 2-year-old granddaughter, Nora. “We try to make it every Tuesday. We have lunch and let them play.”
To continue making improvements to the 22-acre park, the annual Marti Park Craft Show and Flea Market will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the park at 985 Phillips School Road. More than 50 vendors from as far as Pittsburgh are expected and more than 80 gift baskets will be raffled, said Debbie Kennedy, chairwoman for Marti Park Foundation and Marti Park Recreation Board.
Proceeds will benefit the foundation, which funds park renovations. This year’s goal is to raise $12,000 to $14,000. Last year’s event raised $8,000, Kennedy said.
“All the money we make goes back into the park, which benefits everybody,” said township secretary-treasurer Tracey Deal, who is overseeing vendors and basket donors. “It takes a big effort to do one of these fundraisers.”
New for his year’s event are the Alternative Food Truck, Pappy Rick’s Kettlecorn, children’s games, face-painting and local authors Debra Sanchez, Nan Cataldi and Teresa Adams reading to children.
Some of the baskets up for raffle include four tickets to Living Treasures “Wild” Animal Park in Slippery Rock Township; $50 from Amazon, Coney Island and Lowes; and $40 from Home Depot. Neighborhoods also got together and made baskets, including residents on Orchard Terrace and Wilson Mill Road.
Raffle tickets are 10 for $10 or 25 for $20.
The baskets are set up in the township building at 669 Wilson Mill Road next to the park. People can buy tickets for drawings from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and during the Saturday event.
“They have been very generous,” Deal said about donors. “We had more outreach form community members as far as making baskets. We have stuff I’ve never seen before.”
Vendors pay $30 to set up and can register as late as Saturday.
Some of the vendors include Amish doughnuts from Anna’s Baked Goods, Susie’s Home Decor and More, Crafty Corner, Just Travel Adventures, Tupperware, Vera Bradley, Avon and caricature artist R. Digi.
Wilmington Township purchased the farm across the street from the township building in December 1978 to create a park. The park was named after Jack Marti, who owned Farmer’s Cheese Co-op and Jacobo Marti & Sons.
With a grant from the state Department of Community Affairs and donations, the park opened in 1988 with swings, a sliding board, rocker animals, a pavilion, soccer and softball fields, a restroom and nature trail.
More soccer fields were developed and the township received a grant to build two more pavilions.
In 2017, the late Jane Marti, who was Jack’s wife, formed the Marti Park Foundation, for people to donate tax-deductible dollars to the foundation through the Community Foundation in Sharon. This enables the Marti Park Recreation Board to apply to other foundations and businesses for renovations.
Since the inception of this foundation, more than $750,000 has been raised for various additions and renovations to the park.
Some include playgrounds, drainage for soccer fields, trail along the perimeter of the soccer fields that connects with the nature trail and a kitchenette attached to a pavilion.
The township gives the park $7,500 a year for maintenance.
