State agents reported the amount of cash seized in an East Side drug raid last week amounted to $30,405.
The state Office of the Attorney General, with other local narcotics agents, on Wednesday arrested Detroit native Dennis Reid, 46, and his 36-year-old girlfriend, Elizabeth Basham, when they raided Basham’s house in the 1600 block of Jackson Avenue. The agents confiscated nearly four pounds of cocaine, two grams of crystal methamphetamine, 84 grams of heroin, an assault rifle and three other guns from the house and from a storage unit on New Butler Road.
The search warrants resulted from a six-month investigation, through which agents learned that Reid was trafficking cocaine and other illegal drugs across state lines from Detroit to New Castle. Reid has a felony drug conviction from 2002 in Detroit and is not legally allowed to possess a firearm.
The complaint states Reid was the target of the investigation and had been under surveillance.
Reid is charged with three counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, four counts of illegal possession of a firearm, and one count each of knowledge that property is proceeds of illegal acts, conspiracy to that count, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Basham also is charged with one count of knowledge that property is proceeds of illegal acts, and conspiracy to that count.
Both were lodged in the Lawrence County jail on $100,000 bonds.
Their cases are being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Kara Cotter. All charges are accusations.
The defendants are innocent unless and until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
