Jean Reynolds shares her love of books in a very big way.
An organizer for the 28th Annual Used Book Sale at Northminster Church, the nearly 90-year-old former English teacher looks forward to offering more than 30,000 books for this year’s fundraiser.
Shoppers can expect to pay $1 for hardbacks and 25, 50 and 75 cents for paperbacks during the sale from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 1 and 2 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 3. Bibles are free.
Proceeds benefit the church’s mission projects.
Books and puzzles will be accepted through Wednesday at the church at 2434 Wilmington Road.
Frances Shaffer made her annual donation of 1,000-piece puzzles on Thursday. The 83-year-old Shenango Township woman finds working on puzzles relaxing.
“I can stay up practically all night doing them,” she said.
Reynolds co-chairs the event with her son, David, a former funeral director and cashier at Sheetz. The sale was initially held at Third Presbyterian Church, which merged with Northminster when it closed. Mabel Kocher, who died in 2015 at age 105, was the original organizer and asked Reynolds to take over the sale. Reynolds recruited her son’s help.
Volunteers sort books according to genre, including westerns, biographies, research, travel, animals, cooking, for children and more.
“We had over 6,000 children’s books last year and ended up with none,” Reynolds said.
Leftover books are donated to groups like the Kiwanis in New Wilmington for its book sale. Collectors also attend the sale.
“We have a man who called from Ohio,” she said. “He has a used bookstore. He will come up Saturday and will take everything else. He pays us 3 cents a book.”
The mission committee makes 100 percent profit on the sale.
The place is free. All the help is volunteer. The books are donated and Jean Reynolds pays for supplies and the $250 cost of advertising the sale.
“To me, it’s worth it,” she said.
To donate books, the church office can be reached at (724) 658-9051. Jean and Dave Reynolds can be reached at (724) 656-1245.
