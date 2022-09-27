According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Volant borough has a population of just 127 people.
More than 110 times that population was in town Saturday as part of the annual Witches Night Out event.
Elaine Barlow, the owner of Snowbirds Hideout store and the organizer of the event, said more than 14,000 people were in attendance.
“We’ve never had anything like this before,” Barlow said.
Barlow said the event has gotten a lot of attention from people all over the country, with people coming from all over, such as from Michigan, Ohio and New York.
As its name implies, Witches Night Out is meant to be a fun event dedicated to witches and warlocks and witch culture, with people dressing up as witches and warlocks.
The event featured both children and adult costume contests and cackling contests, as well as attendees being able to learn “traditional witch dances.”
There were also witch dance performances of “Thriller” from Michael Jackson, and “The Time Warp,” from The Rocky Horror Picture Show.
There were activities for children, with the borough’s shops open for business and selling their wares.
Entertainment wise, DJ Liz and DJ Diehlz performed, as well as Gerry Resnel as “Rufus T. Calhoun III.”
The Lawrence County Humane Society was also in attendance showcasing animals looking for their forever homes.
Barlow noted Witches Night Out was created as a fun event to bring people into town to shop at the local small businesses.
She said with this year’s event, it has become “too big” for Volant’s size, noting the struggles that took place with the shuttle bus, that was used all day, from its drop-off point at Neshannock Junior-Senior High School.
Barlow said due to the high number of people who wanted to come to the event, there were people, who normally would have to wait 10-20 minutes per trip, who had to wait as long as two hours to get into the festival.
“I want to sincerely apologize. We were totally blindsided by the amount of people who attempted to attend Witches Night Out,” Barlow said. “We know there is an issue. We disappointed a lot of people.”
Barlow wanted to apologize for both the long wait times for people trying to enter the event, as well as the long waits for people trying to exit towards the end of the event, via the shuttle.
She said organizers could only afford one shuttle bus, and that there was double the attendance for this year’s festival than in 2021.
She added things got so crowded and hectic towards the end of the event that Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were called in to assist with traffic control.
Barlow said event organizers will work to better plan and prepare for the event next year.
