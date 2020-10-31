HERMITAGE – The single-lane roundabout at the Shenango Valley Freeway and East State Street in Hermitage was expected to open Friday to southbound traffic and the Shenango Valley Mall entrance, PennDOT announced.
The intersection will remain open to both eastbound and westbound traffic on East State Street as well. Northbound traffic on the freeway (U.S. Route 62) is expected to start using the roundabout next week.
When it does, the detour will be lifted for closed section of the freeway near Home Depot and Red Lobster.
Additional work off the roadway, including highway lighting and landscaping, will continue into November.
The contractor is Kirila Contractors Inc. of Brookfield, Ohio. The contract cost is $3,896,000, which is being paid entirely with federal funds.
More information on the project can be found online at www.penndot.gov/ShenangoRoundabout.
The roundabout, which has been under construction since spring, will be Mercer County’s second.
The first opened at South Dock Street and East Connelly Boulevard in Sharon in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.