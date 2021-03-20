The following additional individuals are seeking public office in local municipalities the May 18 primary election.
Their names were either misplaced or omitted from the list published in Saturday’s paper, and the list provided by the elections office online last week was unofficial. The nominating petitions for these candidates were submitted before the March 9 deadline.
The additional candidates are:
•Bessemer Borough — Janet Novad, tax collector, Republican
•Enon Valley Borough — Timothy Spear Sr., mayor, Republican
•South New Castle Borough — Joe Nocera, constable, Democrat
•Little Beaver Township — Thomas Kuhn, constable, Republican
•Pulaski Township — Dave Whiting, Lawrence County Republican Committee
•Wayne Township — Eric Johnson, constable, Republican
•Wilmington Township — Jerry Hammerschmidt, 6-year auditor, Republican.
