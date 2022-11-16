+8 Parade just part of holiday celebration The Hometown Holiday Parade may be the only thing moving in just one direction Saturday on the streets of New Castle.

With a parade, tree lighting, pop-up shops and live entertainment, what else could someone want during Saturday’s celebration in downtown New Castle to usher in the holidays?

Well, there’s more to be had anyway.

Multiple activities will take place in conjunction with the Hometown Holiday Parade and Light-Up Night. They include:

•The New Castle News will be offering free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus from noon to 2 p.m. at its offices at 27 N. Mercer St. Photos will be emailed to the participating families.

•Holy Spirit Parish will have its annual Christmas Festival at the Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. It will feature a craft show and vendors from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with frozen food favorites available during the same hours, or until sold out. These include nut rolls, stuffed shells, stuffed cabbage and potato, jalapeno, prune and sauerkraut pierogi. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be hot food offerings to eat in or take out, including cavatelli, meatballs, pizza and sausage, eggplant or meatball sandwiches. Fresh, one-pound loaves of Easter bread will be available while they last.

•American Legion Post 343 will host a craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with more than 50 vendors. The post is located at 134 N. Jefferson St.

•A Hometown Merry Market is set for noon to 8 p.m. in the Cascade Galleria. In addition to existing merchants, there will be vendors, food, arts and crafts, refreshments, a scavenger hunt, photos with Santa and caroling.