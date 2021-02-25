More funding is on the way to help local bars and restaurants that suffered losses from the COVID-19 epidemic restrictions.
Lawrence County Commissioner Morgan Boyd said at the commissioners meeting Tuesday the county is to receive $968,000 to benefit the hospitality industry that were adversely impacted by the virus.
The funding, from Act 1 of 2021 of the Pennsylvania General Assembly, by law must be delegated to an economic development organization for the administration of it, Boyd said.
The commissioners will convene for a special meeting at 11:15 a.m. Friday in their meeting room to formalize a contract with the Lawrence County Economic Development Corp. for disbursement of the funds.
A process for local businesses to apply for the funds will be announced in the coming days, Boyd said, adding that guidelines for use of the funds are set by law. Businesses seeking the funds will apply through the county redevelopment corporation.
Throughout all this, I'm only aware of two restaurants that had to close their doors as a result of COVID-19 pandemic," Boyd said, adding, "It's nice to see the community has come out and supported its local businesses and that our business community has remained viable."
