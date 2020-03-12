State testing has now found that 16 Pennsylvania residents have coronavirus. An out-of-state resident hospitalized in Montgomery County has the virus, as well.
Another 57 individuals have been identified as potential coronavirus patients and been tested for coronavirus. State officials are still waiting for the results of those tests, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.
The outbreak has spurred colleges across the state, including Penn State, Pitt, Bucknell and at least 12 of the 14 colleges in the State System of Higher Education to either extend spring break or move to online classes.
State epidemiologist Sharon Watkins said that the pending results include cases where a sample has been taken and may be at the lab as well as cases where officials have determined that the individual should be tested but the specimens haven’t reached the lab.
Levine said that health officials don’t believe there is a backlog in testing in Pennsylvania.
New cases announced Wednesday included an adult in Monroe County, who is now hospitalized, Levine said. That individual had been in contact with another person with coronavirus, she said.
Earlier Wednesday, the state had announced that two residents from Bucks County and one from Montgomery County had been identified as having coronavirus. All are adults and in isolation at home.
All of the cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania thus far have been found in eastern Pennsylvania.
Levine said that while the state hasn’t moved to bar public gatherings, health officials welcome moves by event organizers and colleges to cancel gatherings and classes.
“We support mitigation efforts. We’re not mandating mitigation efforts, but we support them, she said. If the event worsens, the state would consider whether public gatherings and other “mitigation efforts” would be needed.
Colleges move to combat outbreak’s spread
Penn State and most of the colleges in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education announced plans to alter operations in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Penn State will offer classes online beginning on Monday and through at least April 3, according to a statement from President Eric Barrons.
“The best mechanism for prevention based on advice from experts is social distancing, and unfortunately that is very difficult in a university setting,” Barrons said in a letter to the Penn State community. “We fully understand these changes will cause disruptions in your day-to-day lives; Penn State’s decision was made out of an abundance of caution and with your health and the well-being of our entire community in mind.”
In-person classes will resume no sooner than April 6, he said.
By Wednesday afternoon, 12 of the 14 schools in the PASSHE system had announced plans to either extend spring break or move to online classes. Those include: Bloomsburg, California University of Pennsylvania, Cheney, East Stroudsburg, Edinboro, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Kutztown, Lock Haven, Millersville, Shippensburg, Slippery Rock and West Chester.
Clarion University and Mansfield University are the only colleges in the state system which had not announced plans to alter their schedules or move to online classes by Wednesday afternoon.
Also Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Game Commission announced that a statewide archery, which was expected to draw 1,000 student competitors to Penn State on Friday, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak concerns.
CDC FUNDING
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday that Pennsylvania will get more than $20 million to help respond to the outbreak.
Of those funds, $3.5 million is earmarked for the coronavirus response in Philadelphia and $16.9 million will be provided for the rest of the state, according to the CDC.
Levine said the money will go a wide variety of costs associated with responding to the outbreak. She added that the state will make a priority of using some of that funding to help make sure nursing homes are prepared to deal with the outbreak, she said. Nineteen of the deaths in the U.S. blamed on coronavirus happened at a nursing home in Washington.
State prison responds
The Department of Corrections announced Wednesday that staff and visitors to SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County will be screened for coronavirus symptoms or exposure before being allowed into the prison. Nine of the 16 coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania have involved people living in Montgomery County.
Anyone exhibiting symptoms, who has had recent contact with anyone presumed positive for coronavirus or anyone who denies being screened will be prohibited from entering the prison.
The department may expand the screening as coronavirus spreads across the state, Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.