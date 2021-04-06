New Castle police have withdrawn charges against a man accused of robbing the CVS pharmacy Feb. 5, and refiled them Tuesday with more charges added.
A handcuffed Jordan Perretti, dressed in a lime green jumpsuit, was taken by sheriff's deputies to Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas courtroom, scheduled for his preliminary hearing for the pharmacy robbery and homicide charges filed against him.
Perretti, 38, of Lathrop Street also is charged in the Feb. 6 shooting death of Jason Miles, 39, of New Castle, who was found dead in an alley behind Marshall Avenue that day, shot several times in the face. An autopsy report on Miles indicates he died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head.
Perretti was in court for his preliminary hearing yesterday, but it was postponed because New Castle police added three new charges against him to the robbery case. A new date for his preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 15 in Central Court.
He initially was charged with robbery and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. The new charges are two counts of prohibited possession of a firearm and one count of distribution of narcotics in a bad faith. District Judge Richard A. Russo arraigned him and kept his bond at $200,000 on those charges.
Perretti remains in jail without bail on the homicide charges filed in the killing of Miles. Both cases are to be heard together at his preliminary hearing, said District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, who is prosecuting the cases.
Perretti faces one count each of criminal homicide and prohibited possession of a firearm in connection with Miles' death. He had a previous felony conviction that makes it unlawful for him to carry a gun.
Perretti was represented in court by defense counsel Nathan L. Bible of Beaver County.
