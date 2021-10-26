Accommodating more births and pregnancies for prospective Lawrence and Mercer county moms was a focal point discussion at the virtual annual meeting Tuesday of UPMC Jameson and Horizon hospitals.
Dr. Elizabeth A. Piccione, interim president of both hospitals, also detailed plans for a new center in the Shenango Valley that would consolidate physicians and services so patients in general will have more immediate access to appointments for their health care.
Since Sharon Regional Medical Center closed its birthing department last month, she has had a dedicated team from Magee Women’s and Hamot hospitals meeting on a regular basis to meet the challenge of an influx of maternity patients at UPMC Horizon in Farrell.
UPMC Horizon is now the only birthing place for Mercer and Lawrence counties and has been seeing 12 to 15 new obstetrics patients per week, and about 40 per month, she said.
“We have a hotline (for women) to get appointments and we have had a lot of success with it,” Piccione said. Women came in at 37 weeks of pregnancy who thought they would deliver elsewhere, but she received a personalized letter from one about how wonderful the experience was, she noted.
UPMC Horizon also has 11 new nurses in its labor and delivery and women’s health unit, she said.
“It’s an exciting time. We’re very committed to our women and babies service lines, and being the sole provider will allow us to continue to grow.”
She said the hospital currently has enough rooms in the obstetrics unit, and so far has been able to accommodate the increase of expectant mothers. Three or four years ago, Horizon saw 1,200 to 1,300 patients, and that number had since decreased to 900, so there is extra capacity, she said.
“We’re always evaluating to meet the needs of our patients,” Piccione said.
A new general outpatient center will open Nov. 20 in Hermitage, bringing together primary care, specialty care and orthopedics under one roof with extended hours and services, Piccione explained.
While UPMC Urgent Care will remain an independent entity in Hermitage, the new center is intended to pull together more primary care services and offer extended hours for people needing medical care, Piccione said, adding, “It’s not intended to replace urgent care.”
Rather, it’s to help accommodate people who cannot get appointments soon enough with their own physicians, she said.
“For patients who are ill and cannot be seen, we feel confident that we’ll be able to get them in with somebody in a timely manner for core services, instead of an emergency department visit,” she said.
She noted the new facility will bring together physicians who are now in separate locations for more efficiency and enhanced access.
WomanCare, a facility in Hermitage that offers women’s health care and other services, will also remain open.
“We’ll try to locate our services in places that are most convenient for our patients,” she said.
Piccione added that the new center will not prevent people from seeing their own physicians with whom they are comfortable. Rather, the point is to have availability for people to see a provider when they are sick.
“That’s our overall arching goal, to provide access,” she said. “All options would be available to people, guided by their preference.”
Piccione also addressed current, long-waiting periods for people visiting the emergency departments.
“It’s the reality of what is happening because of COVID,” she said.
Mercer and Lawrence Counties have a significantly high proportion of unvaccinated people, and the area has been hard-hit with the very contagious delta variants Piccione explained.
The number of rooms for in and out visits will first be for COVID patients.
“We’ve been triaging those in greatest medical danger so they are seen rapidly,” she said, adding that COVID and some of the after effects have been driving emergency room waits and creating a logjam.
“That is not who we want to be,” she said, explaining that the system will continue to heavily recruit physicians and nursing staffs.
With COVID-19 and the extremely contagious Delta Variant currently on the forefront of hospital care, Piccione said, “there is so much good going on, despite the heartbreak in medicine over the last two years.”
Also new, as outlined by Piccione, are:
- Three inpatient levels of cardiology services at UPMC Horizon in Farrell, to care for more heart patients locally;
- The hiring of a breast UPMC Magee imaging expert at UPMC Greenville.
- The Oct. 11 hirings of John Davis as vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer and Adam Nowland, director of UPMC Horizon and Jameson community health care foundations.
- Hillman Cancer Center with expanded services at locations in Mercer, Greenville and the Shenango Valley.
