Moraine State Park’s annual regatta has been canceled, the park announced on Friday.
The free event features live music, vendors, educational and children’s activities, fireworks and more. The park’s board of directors made the decision in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty of how events with large gatherings would be handled, as well as financial loss from key sponsors. It traditionally attracts more than 20,000 people during the first weekend in August.
Because of the cancellation, the park is extending its 50th anniversary celebration to next summer. Instead, next summer the park will celebrate 50+1 years at next summer’s event on Aug. 7-8, 2021.
