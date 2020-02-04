Moraine State Park marks half-century, but its roots run deeper: Local historian says the story goes all the way back to before World War II

Eons ago, an advancing glacier blocked the flow of Muddy Creek, creating a massive lake in what is now west-central Butler County.
The water drained when the ice retreated, but in 1970, a portion of lake reappeared in a recreational facility named for the ridges of rocks and sediment that the glacier left behind: Moraine State Park.
In 2020, the park — home to Lake Arthur, which also was created by damming Muddy Creek — will celebrate its 50th anniversary, having been officially dedicated on May 23, 1970.
Still, according to local historian Polly Shaw, who has authored a book about Moraine, the seeds of the park’s existence actually were sown prior to World War I.
Shaw, a retired Seneca Valley teacher and Portersville resident, goes all the way back to the first part of the 20th century, when Dr. Frank Preston — a resident of Leicester, England, with a passion for geology and a degree in civil engineering — shifted his focus to the glass industry because better lenses were needed for aerial reconnaissance during World War I. That work eventually led him to Butler, first as a temporary employee to Standard Plate and Glass and later, after a brief return to Europe, as the owner of a glass research lab.
It was during his time in western Pennsylvania, Shaw said, that Preston first identified the glacial lake bed between Butler and Slippery Rock, and some time later, the edge of the glacial lake as well.
Preston was intrigued with the area, which had become home to uncounted oil and gas wells, and even purchased 300 acres on which he planned to build his dream house, Shaw said.
But Preston wasn’t alone.
Pittsburgh attorney and amateur geologist Edmund Watts Arthur had begun to handle coal leases and, from his summer home in the now-defunct village of Nealy’s Point on Muddy Creek, began canvassing the area. Like Preston, Arthur, too, imagined its potential as a recreational facility.
When the pair finally met, they had two years together to share their interest in restoring the former glacial lake before Arthur died in 1948 at age 75.
Ultimately, it was Arthur’s death that galvanized Preston into pursuing their dream to create the lake he would name after his friend.
“He invites some of his influential friends from Carnegie Museum and the University of Pittsburgh, and John Eisler of Butler, who was also involved with these people,” Shaw said. “He brings them out to his property. Now, it’s all grown over, but then, you could see almost to New Castle and almost to the VA in Butler.
“He lays out this idea about re-creating the lake. And these people say, ‘This is fantastic.’ Then reality kicks in — how are we going to pay for this? How are we going to do this?'"
Two subsequent events answered that question.
The first was the Preston-led merger of two Pittsburgh-area naturist groups to form the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, a legal entity that was able to help secure the land needed beyond Preston’s 300 acres. The conservancy, Shaw, said, first secured state park status for nearby McConnells Mill in 1957, then turned its attention to the proposed lake.
Next came House Bill 2386, a 1959 piece of legislation that authorized $1 million for the acquisition of land for park development in Western Pennsylvania. An Eisler-led contingent, Shaw said, headed for Harrisburg and returned with $250,000 of that money.
Acquiring the land, however, wasn’t always easy.
“There were definitely some people who left kicking and screaming,” Shaw said. “There were people who, still today, would be glad to tell you their very sad stories. I’ve heard them. But very often, there also were people who said, ‘Yeah, let’s take the money.’”
Shaw emphasized that whether folks sold willingly or grudgingly, none of their homes were left standing.
“There are no houses below the lake,” she said. “People still insist there are. Yes, there were houses in this area but before this was flooded, every structure, every house, every silo, every barn, every fence, every tall tree — it all had to come down.”
Other challenges also surfaced.
Nearby Interstate 79 was still in the planning stages, and its projected route would have taken it through the area to be flooded. That route had to be changed. Similarly, six miles of Route 422 also passed through the area of the lake bed. Though it had opened just 10 years prior, plans had to be made to relocate that stretch of highway as well.
“There were 58 deep mines that all had to be found and sealed,” Shaw said. “There were oil wells, and until 1955, there was no law saying that you had to register an oil well. If they went dry, you could just leave — there was no law that you even had to cap them. There were 422 gas and oil wells that had to be located and capped.”
Several studies also were needed to determine a suitable location for the dam. In the end, it was built near the site where the ancient glacier had blocked Muddy Creek. Ground was broken for it on Dec. 2, 1965.
It was May 15, 1969, Shaw said, when the dam was finished and the sluice gate was closed. Officials expected that it would take 18 months to fill the lake, but in reality, it reached recreational level less than a year later, in April 1970. The park was dedicated the following month.
During the ceremony, Preston invoked the legend of King Arthur, whose sword Excalibur was given to him by the Lady of the Lake with the instruction that it was to be returned to the lake upon his death. Preston had “Excalibur” inscribed on Edmund Arthur’s geologist hammer and presented it to park manager Paul Feather, telling him to row to the center of the new lake and toss it in.
Today, according to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, more than 1 million boaters, hikers, bikers, and swimmers visit the 16,725-acre park annually.
