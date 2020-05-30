Beaches at Moraine State Park continue to be closed to swimming through at least June 5.
The Butler County state park is still allowing land activities on the beaches, but is asking visitors to follow social distancing mitigation measures. Beach and parking capacity has been reduced to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
Butler County is still in the “yellow” phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan.
Reservable boating facilities, select restroom facilities in day-use areas, family campsites and park offices are open. Cabins, unique houses, lodges, cottages and yurts will open on June 12. Visitor center exhibit halls will remain closed. All organized group tenting, organized group cabin camps and pavilions will remain closed through at least June 15 and will only reopen when the county is designated “green.”
All visitors are required to wear a mask when entering state park buildings. All events of 25 or more people and all public educational programs are canceled through June 15. Please call the park office before you visit with questions.
