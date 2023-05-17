North Shore Drive in Moraine State Park will be one-way from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The pattern change is for the safety of the Mighty Moraine Spring Multi-Sport Festival to address traffic flow issues that may arise during the bicycle portion of the triathlon on park roads. The one-way pattern will proceed west-to-east starting at West Park Road and ending at Mt. Union Road. DCNR Park Rangers and traffic control personnel will be on hand during these times to assist with the transition.
All areas of the park will remain open during this event. Please follow detour signs.
All traffic will need to enter the park from the Bike Rental entrance off West Park Road. All traffic exiting the park will be required to follow the one-way traffic flow towards Mt. Union Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.