The Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 51 and the Vietnam Veterans Agent Orange Project will host a breakfast for veterans Nov. 6.
Breakfast will be served free to veterans and their wives from 7 to 11 a.m. at the lodge’s location at 29 S. Mercer St. in New Castle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.