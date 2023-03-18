Kimberly Bernd is thankful for Arise, the Lawrence County nonprofit that gave her family a temporary place to live.
Out of work and facing homelessness after leaving an abusive relationship, Bernd through Arise is also learning the skills to live on her own. The 32-year-old mother of two is now an assistant supervisor of housekeeping and clerk at a local hotel.
To help the 1,200 people like Bernd that Arise serves annually, the agency will host its first Monte Carlo Night from 6 to 9 p.m. March 25 at The Villa at 2500 New Butler Road. Doors open at 5:30.
The agency hopes to raise $20,000 for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and violent crimes, said executive director Nicole Amabile. The fundraiser replaces the Dining is for Good Living event and auction.
“Those were very large events,” Amabile said. “About 100 to 150 would attend, but we couldn’t do it during COVID.”
“We decided it was time to freshen up our fundraising,” she continued. “We were looking at an event that was unique to the area. That’s what led us to the Monte Carlo event.”
The $75 tickets include heavy hors d’oeuvres, one drink ticket and a ticket worth 10 chips for casino gaming tables including craps, roulette, blackjack and pole. The event will include a cash bar.
Additional chip cards, as well as tickets for a 50-50, basket auction and reverse raffle will be sold.
Grand prizes include a one-week stay at a Kissimmee, Florida, condominium, four-night stay in Las Vegas, a cigar basket, dinner for 10 provided by Medure’s Catering and clay range-shooting package for two.
Formerly the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County, Arise provides a 38-bed shelter for those left homeless after fleeing abuse. The agency employs 26 and since 1981 has also worked to prevent violence and abuse through prevention education, intervention training and public awareness. Therapy services have been added for trauma victims.
State and federal grants fund 85 percent of Arise’s $1.9 million annual budget. The balance comes from fundraisers and donors.
Bernd can’t say enough about how Arise has helped her and her family.
“I never realized I could do this on my own,” she said. “The staff here are really uplifting and I’ve learned many skills. It’s been a real blessing for me.”
Tickets may be purchased at www.ariselc.org, by calling Diane Koski at (724) 652-9206, or stopping at the Arise office at 1218 W. State St. between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
