By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
UPMC is now administering monoclonal antibodies to people diagnosed with COVID-19.
Lisa Lombardo, a hospital system spokeswoman, said UPMC locally is the first hospital system to offer the treatment, which is prescribed by physicians for their patients who have early onset symptoms of COVID-19. The antibodies, given intravenously in the UPMC Infusion Center at the hospital, mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 so the patient experiences symptoms that are mild to moderate, she explained.
An online definition of monoclonal antibodies by the FDA is that they are laboratory-produced molecules that act as substitute antibodies that can restore, enhance or mimic the immune system's attack on cells.
Monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 may block the coronavirus from attaching to human cells, making it more difficult for the virus to reproduce and cause harm. Monoclonal antibodies may also neutralize a virus.
Ronald Barnes, a UPMC pharmacist, added that monoclonal antibodies are genetically created in a lab and are chemically synthesized. The IV therapy has minimal side effects and there have been no adverse reactions to it, he said, adding, "it takes about an hour from start to finish, then we monitor them for an additional hour."
Physicians will prescribe the treatment to prevent someone with COVID-19 from ending up in the hospital, Lombardo said, noting it is available only in New Castle, Pittsburgh and Erie.
LuAnn King, director of quality for UPMC, said the infusion became available in late November. The process was pioneered at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
"It reduces the severity of the illness if we give it within a decent onset, or within 10 days," she said. "It reduces the likeliness of hospitalization."
Data is being collected through a system called "Care Connect," which allows patients to relate how they are doing after the IV therapy, on a day-to-day basis, King said.
She said that monoclonal antibodies for someone with potential to become a lot sicker with COVID "can be a lifesaver."
