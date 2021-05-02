Monday is the last day to either register to vote or change party affiliation or address and be eligible to vote in the May 18 primary.
Changes may be made in person from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lawrence County Voter Services Office at the Lawrence County Government Center.
Changes also may be made online until 11:59 p.m. Monday at votes.pa.com.
Absentee and mail-in ballot applications for the primary are also available.
Applications for absentee and mail-in ballots must be received at the office by 4 p.m. May 11. The deadline for receiving absentee and mail-in ballots on the May 18 primary Election Day is 8 p.m.
