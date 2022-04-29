HARRISBURG — Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman reminded eligible Pennsylvanians that Monday is the deadline to register to vote in the May 17 primary.
Chapman encouraged Pennsylvanians to use Online Voter Registration (OVR) as a simple way to ensure their voices are heard. Voters can access this tool in English, Spanish and now traditional Chinese.
In addition to applying for a new registration, voters can use the OVR site to make updates to their existing voter record, such as a change of name, address or party affiliation. Applicants who do not have a driver’s license or Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) ID card may complete their registration online using the last four digits of their Social Security number and a feature that allows users to upload a digital copy of their signature.
To be eligible to vote in the May 17 primary, an individual must be a citizen for at least one month before the primary, a resident of Pennsylvania and of the district where they plan to vote at least 30 days before the primary and at least 18 years old on or before May 17.
Only voters registered as Democrats or Republicans will select nominees in the primary to represent their party in the Nov. 8 general election. All registered voters are able to vote on any local ballot questions, and all voters in the 5th Senatorial District in Philadelphia will be able to vote in a special election on the same day as the primary. There are no ballot questions for Lawrence County voters.
Eligible voters can register through the mail or register to vote in person at the following places:
•County elections offices
•County assistance offices
•Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program offices
•PennDOT photo and drivers’ license centers
•Armed forces recruitment centers
•County clerk of orphans’ courts or register of wills offices
•Area agencies on aging
•County mental health and intellectual disabilities (MHID) offices
•Student disability services offices of the PA State System of Higher Education
•Offices of special education in high schools
•Americans with Disabilities Act-mandated complementary paratransit provider.
