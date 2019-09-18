HARRISBURG — Enacting a red-flag law to make it easier to get firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals would save lives, including the lives of some of the hundreds of Pennsylvanians who commit suicide with a firearm each year, advocates said Tuesday.
The Senate judiciary committee is planning to hold two days of hearings on potential gun law changes and mental health issues next week.
Ahead of that, on the first day of the state House’s fall session, about 200 volunteers from Moms Demand Action rallied in the Capitol rotunda to draw attention to Extreme Risk Protection Order legislation introduced in both chambers — House Bill 1075 and Senate Bill 90.
These extreme risk protection orders are commonly called red flag laws because they create a system for relatives to get a court order to remove the firearms from individuals deemed a danger to themselves or others. In previous debates on the issue, gun rights proponents have criticized the measures for allegedly not having enough due process for gun owners to keep their guns despite concerns raised by relatives.
State Rep. Todd Stephens, R-Montgomery County, is the author of House Bill 1075. He said that while most people see gun violence as an urban problem, when gun suicides are considered, the impact is felt statewide any hits rural communities hard.
“These deaths are preventable,” he said.
Guns are involved in only about 6 percent of all attempted suicides, but firearms are used in about half of the deaths from suicide, said Erin Buchner, volunteer leader with the Pennsylvania chapter of Moms Demand Action.
Stephens said that the lobbying by Moms Demand Action spurred the General Assembly to pass legislation last year that barred domestic abusers from having guns.
The volunteers “moved the needle on domestic violence gun violence,” Stephens said. “It’s going to move the needle this time on gun suicides.”
Seventeen states have a red flag law in place, including neighboring states of Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and New York.
New York’s version of the red flag law went into effect last month. A 51-year-old man accused of shooting a car and then threatening to harm himself near Albany became the first person to lose his firearms on Sept. 4 under the New York red flag law, according to the New York Post.
A study published in the journal Psychiatric Services in 2018 found that red flag laws in Connecticut and Indiana led to a 14 percent drop in suicides.
Roughly 1,000 people a year commit suicide with a firearm each year in Pennsylvania. Based on the findings of the study focusing on Indiana and Connecticut, a red flag law could save an average of close to 150 lives a year in Pennsylvania, said Lauren Johnson, with Action Tank, a veterans group based in Philadelphia.
Johnson, a mental health professional and Air Force reservist, said that red flag laws provide a better option to existing law. People deemed such a danger to themselves that they are involuntarily committed, are permanently barred from buying firearms. The red flag law would provide a means of getting the firearms away from the gun-owner during a time of crisis but not carry a lifetime ban on possessing firearms.
