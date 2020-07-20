Mom, son move in to much-delayed Habitat home

This was a tough one.
Lawrence County Habitat for Humanity’s 26th home may also have been its most challenging. By the time that Shaylyn Harms and her 9-year-old son, Justyce, received the keys to the two-story, Union Township home on Friday, it was several months beyond the time that the pair originally had expected to be in their house.
“It’s been a long three years,” said Harms, who as a Habitat homeowner was required to invest hour upon hour of “sweat equity” into helping Habitat contractors and volunteers work on the building.
As one setback after another arose, “There were times when I just didn’t want to do it anymore,” she said. “We were just running into one thing after another. This house was hard. It was really hard.”
Still, surrounded Friday by Habitat members, family and friends, those hurdles quickly became distant memories.
“I am so grateful I stuck it out,” she said. “Thank you to everyone that has helped me and listened to me whine and complain.”
Contributing to the delays was the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which arrived right as work on the house was entering the home stretch, Habitat director Erin Brand said. A moratorium on construction imposed by Gov. Tom Wolf prompted Habitat to suspend all volunteer labor as it strove to do what work it could within the scope of state and Habitat International guidelines.
“The house has had a lot of challenges,” Brand said. “It would feel like we would get a couple of steps ahead, and then all of a sudden something would come up, and we’d have to go back and fix it, maybe some unexpected expense. But we just kept going and we kept digging our heels in and praying and plugging away.
“I think we had anticipated being finished with the project before COVID-19 really hit. We were really hustling once we got past our Douse for a House fundraiser (in February). We would have had the house completed before, but for those challenges that had come up.”
Chief among those challenges was the fact that the home was a rehab project, as opposed to one being built from the ground up. It had been donated to Habitat in poor condition. At the ribbon-cutting ceremony in June 2019, a neighbor noted that he had tried to buy it to have it torn down before Habitat received the house and gutted virtually the entire interior.
That fact didn’t account for all the delays, project director Chad Weatherby said. Workers also were called away from Home No. 26 at times to fix some problems for previous Habitat homeowners.
“We did take a long period of time to get those back,” he said. “So it’s not that this house took three years. But I don’t mean to say this has been gravy, either. This house has been rough. This house was in very poor condition, to say the least. There was no electric, no furnace, no plumbing — just a lot of work.
“Then the COVID thing hit when we were just about to drive it home. We were really getting a lot of groups and things. Then we had to come to a screeching halt; restrictions on people working. That hit hard right at the very end. It was frustrating.”
Eventually, Weatherby said, Habitat was able to include four volunteers per day in the work, “but even being allowed to do that, it was kind of tough to get those volunteers.”
And in a rehab project, he added, the work that volunteers actually are able to do can be limited.
“After 12 years of being blessed to be a part of Habitat, I’ve found that it is so much easier to put a volunteer that doesn’t know construction in a new house and have them work,” he said.
“In an older house where things aren’t square, aren’t right, you’ve kinda got to be a magician to make things work, so it’s tough. New builds are really volunteer friendly.”
Suffice to say, then, Weatherby was glad to see Harms finally take possession of the home Friday.
“After Shaylyn” he agreed, “I’m probably the second-happiest person here.”
