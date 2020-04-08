A mother and daughter who suffered life-threatening injuries from a falling tree in Cascade Park March 29 are at home recovering, according to a family member.
Diana Palumbo, 35, and Sia Palumbo, 2 1/2, were seriously injured when a tree fell on them while they were walking with their family in Cascade Park. The child's grandfather, Arnie Palumbo, said Diana was released Tuesday from the hospital and is at home, and Sia is at home recovering well.
Cathy Audia, a close family friend, established a GoFundMe page for the Palumbo family, and as of Wednesday, it had amassed $43,621 in contributions toward a $50,000 goal to help pay for the family's medical bills and other needs.
