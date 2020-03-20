New Wilmington is not exempt from the coronavirus fears or the public’s response to them.
Bread, milk and toilet paper are at a premium. Restaurants have been providing take-out food only. A college and a high school have closed their doors. And Thursday, the mayor declared a state of emergency.
There is one difference, though: an Amish population as an audience.
“I heard one of the Amish people ask someone, ‘What’s wrong with all the English people right now?’” shared Luke Proudfoot, owner of Fast Gas and its component convenience store in New Wilmington.
When considering the runs on stores that have left untold grocery shelves bare, Proudfoot sometimes wonders the same thing.
“The real shame,” he said, “is that there’s actually no supply shortage out of this. People have created a supply shortage out of panic. Trucks are still on the road, factories are still open.”
Proudfoot joined Jim Arafa, owner of The Store in Wampum, and Dave Allegro, owner of West Pittsburg’s Main Street Mini Mart, yesterday in saying that while their businesses have been affected by coronavirus fears, the impact so far is minimal.
“We get deliveries every Friday,” Proudfoot said Thursday. “We expect to get more bread, more toilet paper Friday, although I think we still have some bread down there. We get milk twice a week, and we haven’t run out of milk yet.”
He said that after an initial rush, the situation settled down rapidly.
“We saw a little increase in sales Monday when the panic started,” Proudfoot said. “Since then it’s been down. We’re just trying to keep it clean, we wipe everything down and disinfect it twice a shift or so — gas handles, cooler handles, every handle.”
Somewhat surprisingly, while gas prices have plummeted, sales also have decreased.
“I think everybody’s down,” he said. “We’ve been down this week. We usually sell maybe 900 or 1,000 gallons in a day, and we sold 650 or 700 yesterday. People are just staying home.”
Well, there’s at least one person who didn’t.
Arafa told of a woman who came to his store from Dubois, looking for toilet paper.
“I’d never seen her before,” he said. “She was getting five bags of toilet paper, I cut it down to one bag. She told me that her father was 90 years old, and asked if she could get him another bag. I told her to go ahead, get two bags.
“A little later on, her father walks in and says, ‘My daughter was here and said you have toilet paper, can I get some?’ “
Arafa, like so many others, has seen staples such as bread, milk and eggs sell out, and he’s had a hard time replenishing his supply.
“Toilet paper — I’ve been ordering that for two weeks now and not getting it,” he said. “Maybe tomorrow I’ll be lucky and get some.”
In addition to looking after his inventory, Arafa tries to look after his customers.
“We try to take care of our people first,” he said. “I know who they are, but if someone comes in from somewhere else and says they need something, I will give it to them.
“Some older people I know for sure. I made phone calls to them and I say ‘If you need anything, let me know’ and we will deliver it.”
In West Pittsburg, Allegro said that he can’t keep milk, bread and toilet paper in stock, either. But that doesn’t stop people from asking.
“The Dollar General here, they don’t have anything, either,” he said, “so people come down here.”
His store traditionally has had a strong morning business with people stopping on their way to work for coffee and other items. “That’s slowed down a little bit because people aren’t going to work.”
For those who do come, Allegro is making sure they leave as healthy as they came in.
“We are taking extra precautions, making sure everyone sanitizes even more than usual,” he said, pointing out the gloves that employee Jodi Doherty was wearing as she went about her work.
“It’s affected us,” Allegro said of the ongoing climate of concern, “but a small amount -- not like a lot of places are. The longer it goes, naturally, the harder it’s going to get, but for now, we’ll be OK.”
