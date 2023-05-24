TICKETS

Mohawk Area High School will present “Pride & Prejudice” at 5 p.m. May 27 and 28.

An outdoor production, the play will take place in the wood area behind the football field’s visitor bleachers on the Mohawk campus. In the event of adverse weather conditions, the show will be in the school auditorium.

Those attending should take chairs or blankets.

Tickets, priced at $10, are available at https://mohawkticketsales.ludus.com/200436299.

SYNOPSIS

“Pride & Prejudice” is a theatrical version of Jane Austen’s classic novel involving manners, courtship and relationships.

Finding a husband is hardly Elizabeth Bennet’s most urgent priority. But with four sisters, an overzealous match-making mother and a string of unsuitable suitors, it’s difficult to escape the subject.

When the independent-minded Elizabeth meets the handsome but enigmatic Mr. Darcy, she is determined not to let her feelings triumph over her own good sense – but the truth turns out to be slipperier than it seems. In a society where subtle snubs and deceit proliferate, is it possible for Elizabeth and Darcy to look beyond his pride and her prejudice, and to make the best match of all?

CAST MEMBERS

Mr. Bennet: Benjamin Bischoff

Mrs. Bennet: Monica Gibson

Jane Bennet: Sydnee Pape

Elizabeth Bennet: Brooke Dougherty

Mary Bennet: Mia Conti

Lydia Bennet: Reagan Shay

Kitty Bennet: Victoria Ramage

Mr. Darcy: Benjamin Podnar

Mr. Bingley: Daniel Ramage

Mr. Collins: Elias Shay

Charlotte Lucas: Adaline Murtha

Lady Catherine de Bourgh: Emma Gallagher

Miss Bingley: Tiffany Tudor

Georgiana Darcy: Maria Meade

George Wickham: Alex Chapman

Mr. Gardiner: Connor Contreras

Mrs. Gardiner: Deleah Hovanec

Colonel Fitzwilliam: Joshua Diehl

Sir William Lucas: Damon Pflugh

Ball guests/housekeepers/servants/officers: Brianna Edwards, Christian Freet, Gabriella Hovanec and Sophie Wright.

Featured dancers: Alex Chapman, Maria Meade, Adaline Murtha, Shawn Para, Damon Pflugh and Taryn Smith.

BEHIND THE SCENES

Student director: Savannah Telshaw

Stage manager: Emma Gallagher

Renée Gendreau is a lifestyles reporter at the New Castle News.

