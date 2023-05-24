TICKETS
Mohawk Area High School will present “Pride & Prejudice” at 5 p.m. May 27 and 28.
An outdoor production, the play will take place in the wood area behind the football field’s visitor bleachers on the Mohawk campus. In the event of adverse weather conditions, the show will be in the school auditorium.
Those attending should take chairs or blankets.
Tickets, priced at $10, are available at https://mohawkticketsales.ludus.com/200436299.
SYNOPSIS
“Pride & Prejudice” is a theatrical version of Jane Austen’s classic novel involving manners, courtship and relationships.
Finding a husband is hardly Elizabeth Bennet’s most urgent priority. But with four sisters, an overzealous match-making mother and a string of unsuitable suitors, it’s difficult to escape the subject.
When the independent-minded Elizabeth meets the handsome but enigmatic Mr. Darcy, she is determined not to let her feelings triumph over her own good sense – but the truth turns out to be slipperier than it seems. In a society where subtle snubs and deceit proliferate, is it possible for Elizabeth and Darcy to look beyond his pride and her prejudice, and to make the best match of all?
–playscripts.com
CAST MEMBERS
Mr. Bennet: Benjamin Bischoff
Mrs. Bennet: Monica Gibson
Jane Bennet: Sydnee Pape
Elizabeth Bennet: Brooke Dougherty
Mary Bennet: Mia Conti
Lydia Bennet: Reagan Shay
Kitty Bennet: Victoria Ramage
Mr. Darcy: Benjamin Podnar
Mr. Bingley: Daniel Ramage
Mr. Collins: Elias Shay
Charlotte Lucas: Adaline Murtha
Lady Catherine de Bourgh: Emma Gallagher
Miss Bingley: Tiffany Tudor
Georgiana Darcy: Maria Meade
George Wickham: Alex Chapman
Mr. Gardiner: Connor Contreras
Mrs. Gardiner: Deleah Hovanec
Colonel Fitzwilliam: Joshua Diehl
Sir William Lucas: Damon Pflugh
Ball guests/housekeepers/servants/officers: Brianna Edwards, Christian Freet, Gabriella Hovanec and Sophie Wright.
Featured dancers: Alex Chapman, Maria Meade, Adaline Murtha, Shawn Para, Damon Pflugh and Taryn Smith.
BEHIND THE SCENES
Student director: Savannah Telshaw
Stage manager: Emma Gallagher
