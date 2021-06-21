Justin Addicott knew it was time to "Seize the Day."
That day being June 24 for a one-time only production of Mohawk High School's cancelled 2020 musical "Newsies" at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
Mohawk's musical director recalled having to gather the "Newsies" cast on March 13, 2020, which was to be opening day, to tell them the show was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This is a very special group. I wanted them to get the accolades they deserve. I wanted them to have this moment," said Addicott who had a connection and familiarity with the Cathedral having worked backstage for more than a dozen years. In addition, Cathedral Foundation president Jim McKim was Addicott's choir director when he was a Mohawk student.
"He's the man we have to thank for this," Addicott said. "This is a special group of kids, so we're trying to make it as professional of a show as possible.
"As soon as I knew it was potentially a go, I contacted last year's seniors and almost all of them told me, 'just tell me when and where.'"
Among them was Donovan Rubante, who plays lead "Newsie" Jack Kelly.
"It was devastating when we received the news on opening day that we weren't going to be able to do the show. It broke my heart because I knew it was going to be something fantastic. So, it was very, very, very joyous when I heard we could do it, even if only once," explained Rubante, who just completed his first year as a musical theater major at Youngstown State University.
Addicott estimates that more than 90 percent of the original cast returned for the one-night show, which tells the story tells of Kelly, a rebellious newsboy who dreams of a life as an artist.
Based on the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899, Kelly and his fellow newsies take action after publishing giant Joseph Pulitzer raises newspaper prices at their expense.
A Tony Award-winner in 2012 for choreography and score, the high energy, dance-heavy show features songs such as "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day" and "The World Will Know."
Addicott admitted he couldn't have pulled off the complex dance numbers without choreographers Madison Miller and Anna Baker.
"It's not something I would have attempted if they weren't on board. They really know how to push the group," he said.
With cast and crew in place, Addicott's next task was moving the set, which was still intact at Mohawk.
"It was kind of apocalyptic when we went back, everything was where it sat since March when we came to a halt, down to the makeup brushes in the dressing room," Addicott said, adding that they were lucky to have a set built in-house and costumes put together by students rather than rentals.
Giving himself and the majority of his cast "half a weekend" off between this year's musical, "Tuck Everlasting," which was performed outdoors last month, and the start of "Newsies" rehearsals, Addicott said, "We had to shake off the cobwebs, but the first practice was off book."
Tori Zoccoli, who graduated this month, added, "Everything just clicked."
"I'm very excited, I waited two years for a leading role, and now I'm doing it at the Cathedral," added rising senior Mya Monaco, who portrays Jack's love interest, reporter Katherine Plumber.
"Being on the Cathedral stage is a first for all of us," Rubante explained. "To go from a little high school auditorium to a 2,000-seat grand cathedral, I know that will boost our energy."
