Mohawk Area School District bus drivers, cafeteria workers and custodians have been working in overdrive since the district closed in March, but their hard work hasn't gone unnoticed.
"I'm very proud of the way that our entire staff has reacted to the situation and put kids' needs first," said Superintendent Michael Leitera.
Schools around Pennsylvania have been closed since March 13 due to an order made by Gov. Tom Wolf in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Duties to keep students fed and keep buildings clean and safe, though, remained.
"The district did a really great job at coming together quickly," said Sean Hare, the district's food service director.
"There's still kids to feed," he continued. "Most of them (cafeteria workers) would still show up whether they were paid or not paid."
Workers pack two breakfasts and two lunches in each bag for school-aged children. The bagged lunches, Hare said, don't have meals like peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, but rather contain pasta, pizza and even loaded baked potatoes.
Around Easter, workers even packed Easter eggs filled with treats in the bags.
"Not only were they here making meals everyday," Leitera said. "They really tried to make the experience as good as they could for the kids."
The district's school board, Leitera said, gave employees who are working directly on the front line a $2 raise for the duration of the shutdown.
At the start, the district was supplying meals to students who were eligible for free and reduced lunch, but soon became eligible through the USDA to supply meals to all students.
The district will continue to deliver food through May and begin food pickup for the month of June. Arrangements beyond June are unknown.
At the peak, cafeteria workers were making 1,320 meals a week.
When another area school district couldn't with supply meals in late April, the district's cafeteria employees began picking up the slack by preparing even more meals for school-aged children.
Hare, who has worked for the district for almost two years, was concerned at the beginning because some of his workers are older, but they continued to come to work to prep meals for students.
Workers' temperatures are taken everyday upon arrive, Hare said.
"They're happy to be working," said Jim Laurenza, the district's director of operations. "Let's just say that."
Laurenza, who has worked for the district since 2017, oversees over 30 district employees, but says he notices all of their commitment to their jobs everyday.
"They've done above and beyond what we've asked them to do," Laurenza said. "That's all we can ask for."
Laurenza described how frontline workers not only deliver meals, but homework as well. Laurenza, though, doesn't diminish the impact workers are having on lives by delivering food. He described some district families might not have access to reliable food while others wouldn't be able to travel to school to pick up their food due to distance.
Meals are delivered via bus on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
"We have completely scrubbed every classroom top to bottom," said Rick Dudzenski, the district's director of facilities. "Desks, chairs, you name it."
Dudzenski, who has worked for the district for a year, cited previous work experience as the reason why he kept sanitizing cleaning products stocked at the school all times. When sanitization products began to sell out in stores, continuing to clean the schools was not an issue.
All of the district's 16 custodians are conducting what Dudzenski calls "summer cleaning" where "every inch of every room" is cleaned.
Buses used to deliver meals and other school material are also cleaned daily.
Even though Dudzenski explained some of the custodians were worried about becoming sick, the fear never stopped them from doing their job.
"I have a great crew," Dudzenski said. "Most of them care about everybody else than themselves."
"They (workers) taught everybody a thing or two about caring about kids this past couple of months," Leitera said.
