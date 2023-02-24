The Mohawk and Wilmington school districts received grants to purchase new food service equipment.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced Wednesday more than $2.7 million funding is being given to 130 education agencies across the Commonwealth
“In order for students to learn, grow, and thrive, they need access to healthy and nutritious meals — both in and out of the classroom,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “The Food Service Equipment grants enable schools to have high-functioning equipment and well-equipped cafeterias so that they may better serve hungry minds and bellies each and every day.”
Mohawk was awarded $15,334.43 to get a reach-in refrigerator and freezer for Mohawk Junior-Senior High School, and $1,759 for a mixer for Mohawk Elementary School.
Wilmington was awarded $13,466 for a serving counter for hot food for Wilmington Area Elementary School.
Funding for the grants is made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Grants are awarded to schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program. Schools use the grants to purchase or upgrade equipment such as refrigerators, freezers, stoves, and dishwashers.
