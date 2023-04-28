Bus drivers for the Mohawk Area School District will have better communication with each other and district officials.
Superintendent Dr. Lorree Houk said a new radio system was installed for the district with new radio towers, which has allowed for improved communication between drivers.
“We have communication throughout the whole district. There are no dead spots,” Houk said.
“It has improved communication from the buses and at the district.”
Houk said before there was only one radio tower at the district campus.
Two more towers were installed with one near Lindy Paving and one at the Hickory Run Energy Power Plant tower.
The new towers cover every mile in the district. The district includes all of Bessemer, New Beaver and S.N.P.J. Boroughs, all of Little Beaver and North Beaver Townships and the majority of Mahoning Township.
In other news, Houk said a new batting cage will be completed by the end of this week and HVAC work for both school buildings will be finished in June.
She also said the district is looking at prices to redo the turf for the baseball and softball fields, as well as for a new concession stand/restroom for the football field.
