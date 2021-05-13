By Renée Gendreau
New Castle News
As the protagonist of “Tuck Everlasting,” Winnie Foster runs away into the woods.
While Winnie tries to flee from the entanglements of her small town, the cast of Mohawk Area High School takes their production of “Tuck” into the woods this week to escape the pandemic.
The idea of producing an outdoor musical came to director Justin Addicott last summer. Still fresh in his mind were the memories of having to call the cast of last year’s show, “Newsies,” into the auditorium on opening day to let them know that because of the pandemic, there would be no performances.
“Them not getting to perform, that drove me,” recalled Addicott, noting that he’s in the process of resembling the “Newsies” for a one-night only show in late June at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
While Addicott toyed with the idea of a traditional indoor musical with audience limits, or possibly a virtual performance, at the time he wasn’t sure what limits and restrictions would be in place this spring. So, he looked to the outdoors for his stage.
“Tuck,” which Addicott had seen produced a few years ago at Geneva College, came to mind as a perfect fit for an outdoor setting. Based on the children’s novel of the same name by Natalie Babbitt, “Tuck” tells of Winnie’s discovery of a special family living in the woods who drank from a magical spring where the water gives them eternal life.
“Basically, it asks the question, ‘if you could live forever, would you drink the water?’” Addicott explained. “Once we decided on a nature-driven show, with the woods as our backdrop, things began to spiral into place. We had to create a musical environment in a non-musical environment.”
First on Addicott’s list was to find the perfect tree on the Mohawk campus to serve as the centerpiece of the production.
Once they found the perfect specimen located on the outskirts of district property behind the football field’s away bleachers, Addicott and his students began working on logistics from lighting an area with little access to electricity to where to seat the orchestra as well as the audience.
“We took the space and made a musical around it,” Addicott said with a laugh. “I do think this year I spent more time thinking about the difference between 90-degree and 60-degree angled parking spots than character development.”
While there will be a mini stage area, most of the production’s action takes place on the grass.
The first 40 feet of audience seating will be picnic style, with patrons asked to bring blankets for seating. A concession area, as well as strolling vendors, will sell mini picnic baskets filled with snacks and charcuterie boards. Other seating areas, all socially distanced and set up for family pods, will require theatergoers to bring their own chairs.
“It’s all very, very different from the usual musical in an auditorium, but there is something to be said for the outdoor setting. It is how Greek theater started, so we’re not reinventing the wheel. We’re just challenging ourselves,” said Addicott who double cast the show to allow more students to participate, and socially distance.
“Of course, we’re always cognizant of the possibility of rain, but the outdoors became our driving force and if the only worry we had was rain, we weren’t going let that be the thing that stopped us,” Addicott said, explaining that patrons will be required to provide a phone number when purchasing tickets and will be contacted if there are any weather-related delays or cancellations.
“It’s a bit of a foreign terrain and at times I’ve been more of a meteorologist than a music teacher,” the director said, “but in a year that’s been so limiting, it’s exciting to try something so creative.”
