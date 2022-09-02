The Mohawk Area School District announced plans to resume its varsity football season after the Lawrence County District Attorney's Office wrapped up its investigation into hazing allegations involving members of the team.
Both the district attorney and the school district issued statements Friday. The district administration believes "it is safe and appropriate to resume varsity football operations. The district is presently making arrangements to field a team and resume competition."
No details were given by the district in its statement as to when the next football game would be scheduled.
In a letter to the district dated Friday, District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa wrote that detectives in his office conducted the probe surrounding allegations of hazing and abuse reportedly committed by various members of the district's varsity football team.
The investigation showed three juveniles are reported to have committed a series of acts of abuse, humiliation and assault upon five victims, all members of the Mohawk varsity football team, Lamancusa wrote. Those incidents occurred in the equipment/utility room on school property, between noon and 1 p.m. on Aug. 17.
"It has been widely rumored that these acts involved the use of foreign objects and ritualized sexual abuse," Lamancusa's letter said, "however, there does not exist even a scintilla of evidence supporting those unfounded rumors.
"Specifically, there exists no evidence of criminal sexual abuse, indecent assault and/or aggravated assault," he wrote.
Lamancusa said the juveniles reported to have committed the acts of hazing and abuse are to be criminally charged by juvenile petition in connection with the reported incidents. Their cases will be heard by judges in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas.
The specifics of the allegations and the identities of the reported offenders will not be released publicly because all of them are juveniles, he said.
His letter explains that initial allegations were that several upperclassmen football players committed the acts upon underclassmen teammates while on school property, Lamancusa wrote. The district attorney's detectives in response to the reports interviewed 20 members of the football team, three coaches/athletic trainers and numerous school administrators.
They also reviewed child welfare reports from Lawrence County Children and Youth Services, examined dozens of "ChildLine" notification reports, read text messages and accessed all of the district's Title IX investigation into the matter, his letter said.
The team member interviews were conducted outside of the supervision of school officials, with parental consent, and in some instances in the presence of legal counsel, Lamancusa wrote.
The scope of the investigation expanded beyond the specific allegations of hazing and abuse, Lamacusa wrote. Inquiry and investigations were initiated into the culture of the district, its football team, and whether any school district employees had knowledge of or were complicit in any ritualized abuse or hazing activities with the district, the letter said.
At the conclusion of the investigation, there existed no evidence of a malignant culture or knowledge and/or complicit behavior by any district employee, he wrote.
It became evident "that despite extended periods of time in which adult supervision of student athletes was lacking, there was no evidence of pre-existing knowledge or acceptance of" the hazing and abuse incidents by the district or any of its employees, Lamancusa concluded.
His letter encourages the district administration and school board to review the complete investigation when it becomes available and to take any disciplinary action it sees fit for those who witnessed and participated in the abuses and did nothing to interfere or stop them.
The school district's statement, also issued Friday, reports the administration was made aware of the hazing incidents on Aug. 17, the same dates they were reported to have occurred.
Upon learning of the allegations, the administration immediately contacted Lawrence County Children and Youth Services and the district attorney’s office. Both the school district and the D.A.’s office questioned the team members and coaches about the matter, the district reported.
While some have felt that the investigation took too long, the school district's position is that the primary concerns of ensuring student safety and determining what really happened justified the time and attention involved, the district concluded.
"Notably, the district attorney has found that the conduct (that) occurred was not part of an institutional practice and had not occurred previously," the district affirmed. "The conduct was limited to a small number of individual players, and no adults had pre-existing knowledge of any hazing. Furthermore, the district attorney has specifically found that many of the rumors (that) have been circulating are unfounded. While the incident is disturbing and unacceptable, it is not a part of the district’s culture and appropriate parties have been, and will be, held accountable."
The school administration has taken steps to address issues both with students involved in the incident and to all players, moving forward, the statement said. Counseling, support and other resources have been offered to students and an NCAA anti-hazing assembly was held Aug. 31, with all members of the football team invited to attend.
"The district understands that it will be a lengthy process to heal from these events, but we have begun to take the necessary steps in making sure this event is addressed and never occurs again," the statement said. It concludes that "The district is appreciative for the community’s patience, support and commitment to student health and safety while this process has been proceeding."
