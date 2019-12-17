The Mohawk Area school board will be replacing pipes and installing new fuel pumps at its bus garage.
Last week school board members contracted with A. Graziani & Company Inc. to spend $40,100 to install new pipes, remove old pipes and install pumps at the district’s fueling station.
The board also:
•Hired Vincent Innocenzi, Mackenzie McBride and Trinity Voss as substitute custodians.
•Hired Sarah DeGeronimo as a long-term substitute teacher. She will work from Dec. 16, until April 16, 2020.
•Hired Josh Ehko as a high school learning support instructional/paraprofessional for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
•Agreed to solicit bids for two new school buses for the 2020-21 school year.
