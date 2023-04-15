The Mohawk school board, during its April 4 meeting, agreed to purchase four school buses through the Sourcewell purchasing consortium, at an estimated cost of $122,000 each.
This will be paid from the district’s capital reserve fund.
During that same meeting the school board purchased four milk coolers for $2,656 each totaling $10,624.
Mahoning County CTC coming to Mohawk
The school board, during its April 12 meeting, approved a rental agreement between the district and the Mahoning County Career & Technical Center, in Canfield Ohio, for use of the district’s welding lab.
The technical center will be teaching adult classes from 3 to 7 p.m. April 17, 19, 24, 26; May 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24, 31; June 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 26, 28; July 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24, 26, 31 and Aug. 2.
Other board-approved matters
During the April 12 meeting, the district’s special education plan for 2023-2026 was approved, as was an at-will agreement with Planet Aid Inc., which is a nonprofit organization based on Elkridge, Maryland.
The agreement is to have the nonprofit place a bin in the parking lot of the junior-senior high school to take donations of used clothing and shoes. Planet Aid sells used clothing to support community development projects in communities around the world.
The board approved employee health coverage for the 2023-24 school year, with health coverage increasing 2.8 percent with an increase in deductibles, dental coverage increasing three percent and vision coverage having no increase.
An agreement was approved with Sharon-based Comprehensive Children and Family Services Inc. for a social worker at the district, which will be paid from a $245,568 Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency Mental Health/Physical Health grant.
The pay for school police Officer Antonio Miller was increased to $24 an hour, retroactive to March 15.
Board considering staff training policy
The school board is considering adopting an update to the district’s emergency preparedness and response policy.
Under the proposed update, all school staff would be required to have two hours of training each year for students on situational awareness, trauma-informed approaches, behavioral health awareness, suicide and bullying awareness and substance use awareness.
Staff would also be required to take one hour of training on emergency training drills, such as for fires, natural disasters, school shootings, hostage situations and bomb threats, as well as training on how to identify student behavior that threatens the safety of themselves, all students and staff and the community.
