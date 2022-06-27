The Mohawk Area School District Board of Directors approved a resolution on June 14 to provide a property tax rebate to certain senior citizens, widows, widowers and disabled persons with fixed and limited incomes.
The resolution also establishes uniform standards and qualifications for eligibility to receive a rebate and provides penalties for fraudulent claims.
This is a new program for the District and its stakeholders so qualifying residents should inquire regarding eligibility.
After the difficulties of the pandemic and ongoing economic disruptions, the School Board wanted to find a way to get money back to tax payers, especially those that may be on fixed incomes.
Board President, Mark Hiler, stated, “We are excited to be in a position where we can provide a rebate to some of our tax residents, in addition to not raising taxes over the past several years. We realize the financial difficulties the past couple of years have presented to our residents, and this provides an ideal opportunity for the Board to give back to the community.”
Business Manager, Nancy Solderich, sought out the program that some schools in the eastern region of the state are beginning to use. Solderich commented, “In 2019, 412 Mohawk tax residents applied and received a PA tax rebate. Of the 412 residents, 310 were age 65 or older (76 percent) and received back 23.40 percent of the taxes they paid.
“This new program would allow us to put more tax money back in the hands of those residents.”
The rebate program piggybacks off of the PA Property Tax Program where tax residents could get up to $325.00 rebate from the taxes they paid in 2021.
Superintendent Dr. Michael Leitera commented, “I commend the Board and administration for prudent longitudinal fiscal management. The District consistently looks for ways to strengthen our school and community relationship, and providing these rebates is a direct indicator of the Board’s awareness of current economic circumstances for our stakeholders.”
The district will have open hours, offering assistance to complete the paperwork every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. beginning July 5.
The district office is located at 385 Mohawk School Road, New Castle. You can also call (724) 667-7782, extensions 1301 or 1310 with questions.
Applications are available on the district website www.mohawk.k12.pa.us as well as your local tax offices and legislative offices.
