Mohawk to launch online peer tutoring

Mohawk High School will add a new component next week to its COVID-prompted remote learning efforts.
Tuesday will mark the launch of a virtual peer tutoring program, an effort that joins the district’s digital Mohawk PRIDE program. The latter aims to provide recognition for students who demonstrate responsibility, service and other positive character traits.
Mohawk PRIDE was an ongoing initiative even before the pandemic forced the district into hybrid and at-home learning scenarios. Likewise, school counselor Amy Lutz said, peer tutoring is not a new concept, but rather, one that is being resurrected and adapted to a digital environment.
“We have attempted at different times peer tutoring programs in our school, in different ways, and haven’t really found tons of success with fidelity,” she said. “So we’re going to try it this way.”
The idea, she said, sprang from feedback received from a November survey sent to parents of junior high students, seeking their thoughts on remote learning. The results, Lutz said, indicated that parents were concerned about their children’s lack of socialization with their peers, as well as their communication with teachers.
“It seems to be harder to ask for help when you’re working remotely than when you’re face to face,” Lutz said. “I think the staff would say that, too. We can’t read our students as well when we’re not in the room with them, and they have the ability to turn their video off.”
The school’s counseling team discussed possible responses, and opted to create an online peer tutoring option that would enlist members of the high school’s National Honor Society to make themselves available to younger students who need help with specific subjects.
“So this was a way to kind of hit two birds with one stone; maybe even three,” Lutz zaid. “We’re providing this extra academic intervention that might be a little less threatening than trying to talk to your teacher or setting up one-on-one Google meet with your teacher, to work with an older student to help.
“So we’re hoping that our junior highers are going to take advantage of that opportunity to work with an older student in a subject that they’re not comfortable with.”
The plan also provides a way from National Honor Society members to serve their school community during a time when service options are limited, Lutz said. And in putting those two components together, she foresees a third potential benefit.
“We’re going to be developing relationships between younger students and positive peer role models,” she said. “It’s not a mentoring program yet, although that is a goal of what we hope to accomplish, like a mentorship relationship.”
The program is set up as three Google Meet sessions a week, with each day scheduled at a different time: immediately before or after school, or during a Wednesday activity period. Links have been posted online so that students can join on their own, and tutors have been shown how to set up breakout rooms within each meeting, if needed, according to the subjects requested.
“We spent some time right before Christmas break training our NHS volunteers on how to talk with students, how to get the conversation going, how to troubleshoot, how to find out what it is they really need help with or why they’re there,” Lutz said. “We also trained them on safety and reporting issues.
“If they’re meeting one on one with students, and they have some concern for that student, (they were shown) what to look out for and then how to report that. The counseling staff is available always before, during and after those sessions for the NHS members to check in with us if they have questions or concerns about the students.”
Mohawk moved from a hybrid learning strategy to full-on remote on Nov. 9 and, according to a letter posted Jan. 1 on the school’s website by Superintendent Dr. Mike Leitera, it hopes to resume in-person learning on Jan. 15. Whether that will happen is yet to be determined, but Lutz believes the peer tutoring effort will continue either way.
“I think this model is something that could be sustainable after we’re back to our brick and mortar schedule,” she said. “We’re very open to seeing how this evolves. We started announcing in late December that we were going to do it. As a result of that, some older students also reached out and said, ‘Well, can I get someone to help me with algebra?’
“We had thought that this was a big need in junior high because that’s where we got the feedback, but we’re open to meeting whatever needs arise.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.