Mohawk’s varsity baseball and softball teams played fewer than half of their scheduled home games this spring because of poor field conditions.
Baseball coach Nick Maiorano and softball coach Hank Pezzuolo said inclement weather, along with existing poor conditions, forced games to be canceled. Now, they’re asking the district to invest in artificial turf fields or other major upgrades.
“The kids deserve it,” Maiorano said.
Maiorano, Pezzuolo, other baseball and softball coaches, players and parents were in attendance Tuesday during the school board’s committee meeting to hear proposed projects presented.
The projects are to either renovate the existing baseball and softball fields or build brand new ones with turf, as well as create a brand new concession stand and bathroom building nearby.
“There is nothing here that will cost us to raise taxes,” said board Vice President Ed Retort Jr. “We’re not going to go out into any debt service for this.”
Retort, chairman of the board’s building and grounds committee and district officials conducted meetings and research for months on the proposed projects.
Retort said as part of the preparation work, he and other board members met with the coaches and examined the existing fields, noting the hours of work that goes into preparing the fields for practice and games, especially on days with bad weather.
The options for the softball field include $434,540 to regrade the existing field with new fencing, dugouts and pressbox. Option two, at $717,540, would be to build a new natural grass field with fencing, dugouts and a pressbox. The third option, at $793,711, would be a new field with artificial turf.
For baseball, three options include $691,570 for a turf infield-only baseball field with new fencing, dugouts and a pressbox. Option two, at $316,850, would be regrading the existing field. Option three, at $1,279,502, would be a new all-turf field.
The concession stand building would have restroom accessibility from both inside and outside and have double windows for concessions.
The board will have to approve an architect to make a design package to get bids for the concession stand building, with the committee expecting the cost of the building to be between $975,000 to $1.1 million.
Retort said he recommends the board approve the new turf softball field and the infield turf-only baseball field to fix years of drainage issues.
“It’s nothing but a watering hole,” Retort said of the softball field. “It is a necessity to put turf.”
Dudzenski added it would cost the district $1,500 a year to maintain the turf fields compared to $10,000 for each natural grass field. Pezzuolo said with proper care the district could get 12-15 years out of the fields.
Dudzenski said turf fields can help with less preparation time and costs and can make sure the athletes play as many games as possible.
The proposed projects, to include handicap parking and walkways, would be paid out of the district’s capital reserve fund. That fund will have around $3.7 million by the end of June.
Dudzenski said he recommends building new fields with turf, with Retort stating the district should be giving back to the student-athletes with the money available in the fund, which is designated for district projects.
“We have gone many years without putting something together like this,” Retort said. “I don’t believe we are depleting our funds. I believe we are investing our funds.”
Retort, Pezzuolo and Maiorano said they want the fields to be something the district can be proud of and the current ones make Mohawk a laughingstock.
Board member Kirk Lape was so enthusiastic about the projects he wanted the board to vote immediately. The vote was delayed until June 13 because of questions over costs.
Board member Michael McBride was absent from the meeting.
Lape, Rachel McGreal and Mark Pezzuolo prefer to move forward with all three projects as recommended by Retort.
Mark Solley wants the concession building and new fields, but with natural grass because of costs.
Sherry Patton said she wants comparisons of costs for long-term maintenance for natural grass and turf before making a final decision, while board President Mark Hiler is in favor of the concession building doesn’t want to deplete the reserve fund.
He also feels if the district were to spend money on turf, it should be for the football field, stating he feels it would serve more uses, such as for football, band, cheerleading, soccer and different practices.
Retort said all three proposed projects would be around $2.4 million, with turf for the football field alone costing as much as $3 million.
James McKim said he does not want the board to make any decisions until the district’s drainage issues are addressed by a professional.
“I need a total cost, otherwise it is irresponsible to the entire district,” McKim said.
The school board will meet for its regular monthly voting meeting at 7 p.m. June 13 at the junior-senior high school.
